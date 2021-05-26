Dozens of people gathered in Ketchum Town Square on Saturday to highlight the need for workforce housing in the Wood River Valley. The Occupy Town Square Rally was organized by Ketchum resident Kris Gilarowski to demonstrate support for new community-housing projects—including the proposed Bluebird Village development in Ketchum—and to demonstrate to elected officials the challenges the working class of the Wood River Valley face in securing affordable housing.
Above: Gilarowski, center-right, and Reed Stillwell, right, joined others in speaking about a severe lack of affordable housing in the community, how it has forced many working residents to move away and how some businesses subsequently face staffing shortages. “I’m here to say we have got to do something now,” said speaker Matt Gorby, a longtime Wood River Valley resident. “We cannot keep kicking this can down the road—because whatever we start today isn’t going to be finished tomorrow. … We are in a crisis and we have to do something right now.”
Welcome to Ketchum. The town was not designed for low income people in mind. If you do not have a lot of money you do not live there. That's why most of us working class live in Hailey/Bellevue. And now that's getting to expensive. That's why a lot of people are moving out of the valley. I came here thirty years ago and now I could not afford this place. The Greed moved in and force prices higher. For those who buy houses now at the higher price, good luck trying to sell them later. Economics will just price them selves right out of business.
Having spoken to people impacted (maybe the IME should try that?) there is a real need for more housing in ketchum that is accessible to working people of all kinds. From grocery baggers to teachers to software engineers. And yet we only have 1 plan for 1 housing bloc in one location that won’t solve the problem. Pro-housing people make it sound like you are for Bluebird or you are inhuman. It’s not that simple. Bluebird is too big for Ketchum and in the wrong place and will destroy support for worker housing if it gets built. It is a shady land deal with opaque finances being sold with a myriad of misrepresentations about who can live there and how they will park. It is supported by big businesses who pay at the low end of the wage scale. It will just offset the worker demand from the Marriott which was approved in full knowledge those workers would not make enough to live anywhere else. This is a travesty of process leading to a terrible outcome. We need a plan. A real plan, not a knee jerk reaction to build housing by and out of state developer who objected to workforce housing being built next to his own luxury condo;
So, Ketchum doesn't have a parking problem? Who knew?
Just another fact distortion as yet another political group attempts to support their position. All "twelve" of them who marched with signs.
The real facts, as everyone knows, are that there is a severe parking problem in Ketchum. I am reminded of that every year as I slug through wet snow for blocks carrying large bags of groceries from Atkinsons. This clearly encourages many to drive to Albertsons for food or use Amazon for other purcheses. Yet some argue that there is a higher need for more employees to service customers? Do we need more ski shops? Restaurants? Tshirt shops? The SVED simply supports a developer's view of what's best for Ketchum and the area.
Next, the charm of Ketchum is a major attraction which differentiates the SV area from other ski resorts. The ambiance of the town was damaged by the Limelight, and the pending Marriott will further damage the "look" of Ketchum. Clearly, this mammoth, non conforming structure will look hideous and is not at all blended into existing town structures.
So let's destroy a major advantage has over other resorts by turning it into yet another overdeveloped, over priced, cookie cutter resort?
Parking is the least of our problems. We need housing for our working class.
What are you doing about that? Waiting for someone else to solve the problem?
My name is Reid Stillman for the record. Thank you!
Thank you for your efforts. We stand with you.
You're either for adding housing in Blaine County, including Ketchum, or you're anti-environment and anti-working and middle class. Anti-development NIMBYISM is motivated by selfishness and greed. It's destroyed the housing market elsewhere and it's doing it here.
Ketchum can either keep it's character by keeping the people who have made the community what it is or it can keep it's character by looking the same for those lucky enough to buy in before the housing crisis or are simply well off.
By the way, Ketchum doesn't have a parking problem. The fact that you're boo-hoo-hooing over it when the worst is that you might have to walk a couple blocks shows how little some people care about the workers of the WRV. If you can't walk that far, get a disabled placard.
We also all need to contact our state representatives and try to get the 2017 law that bans us from regulating AirBnB and other short term rental platforms in any meaningful way. Residential units for residents, not de facto hotel rooms without commercial zoning.
@Nunya, You speak with such moral certainty. How do you know all this? How do you know what is in the hearts of people. Have you contacted the state reps yourself? Can you post their response here? Or are you expecting someone else to do the work for you?
Yes we can "keep kicking the can". We've been doing it for decades!
