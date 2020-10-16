Jack Bariteau’s Harriman Hotel project

Ketchum staffers deemed that Jack Bariteau’s Harriman Hotel project, seen here in early September, had done enough to maintain its building permit this fall.

 Express file photo

Ketchum’s chief planner told members of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday that a stalled hotel project on the south end of Main Street is in compliance with its agreements with the city, but still faces a December 2021 deadline for full project completion.

    P&Z commissioners asked Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick for an update on the status of the Harriman Hotel project, a luxury hotel planned for a site across Main Street from the existing Limelight Hotel. The project has stalled and started several times in recent years. The construction site was excavated—with that work starting in 2016—and some infrastructure has been installed.

    Frick told P&Z commissioners that there are two components to developer Jack Bariteau’s agreements with the city. 

The first component is the building permit, she said. To keep the building permit active, Bariteau had to demonstrate to the city that “substantial construction” had been done by an Aug. 31 deadline. Frick told commissioners that work at the site before the deadline—which included pouring concrete for elevator substructures—had been deemed sufficient for Bariteau to maintain the building permit. Another inspection will be conducted in February, Frick said.

    The second component is the development agreement, Frick said. In that agreement, the next deadline is the completion of the project, which must occur by December 2021, she said. If the project is completed by the deadline, the developer can be issued a certificate of occupancy.

    Frick was asked if the city has options if future deadlines are missed.

    “It’s all in the mix,” she said.

