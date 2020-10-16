Ketchum’s chief planner told members of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday that a stalled hotel project on the south end of Main Street is in compliance with its agreements with the city, but still faces a December 2021 deadline for full project completion.
P&Z commissioners asked Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick for an update on the status of the Harriman Hotel project, a luxury hotel planned for a site across Main Street from the existing Limelight Hotel. The project has stalled and started several times in recent years. The construction site was excavated—with that work starting in 2016—and some infrastructure has been installed.
Frick told P&Z commissioners that there are two components to developer Jack Bariteau’s agreements with the city.
The first component is the building permit, she said. To keep the building permit active, Bariteau had to demonstrate to the city that “substantial construction” had been done by an Aug. 31 deadline. Frick told commissioners that work at the site before the deadline—which included pouring concrete for elevator substructures—had been deemed sufficient for Bariteau to maintain the building permit. Another inspection will be conducted in February, Frick said.
The second component is the development agreement, Frick said. In that agreement, the next deadline is the completion of the project, which must occur by December 2021, she said. If the project is completed by the deadline, the developer can be issued a certificate of occupancy.
Frick was asked if the city has options if future deadlines are missed.
“It’s all in the mix,” she said.
Demolition and excavation proves again to be a great strategy for a developer lacking proper financing. Ketchum can't let the developer "win" as this will invite others to take the same approach.
Now this stalled project is the community's problem and not just the developer's problem; thus the city must make silly concessions to keep this project alive. The stalled hotel/condos are the only alternative the city has so it has to play along with the developer.
At this point, Ketchum should solicit another developer who has a financeable project to fill the hole and pressure Bariteau to make a deal to eliminate this eyesore.
In the meantime, Ketchum should push the developer to at least provide an artistic treatment for the barriers which surround the big hole to mitigate the eyesore.
I am in full agreement with those who have posted comments related to Mr. Bariteau’s hole in the ground at the entrance to our town. This is a long over due embarrassment to our town and the visitors we encourage here. People shake their heads and wonder why our City governance is so permissible on a project that continues to go no where. The work that was done in August to secure the building permit is a joke and given the rise in cost and demand for building materials as well as contractors and there workers if Mr. Bariteau got his act together today he would not complete his project by December 2021. While his project sits extensive, well financed projects more forward in Ketchum. Far stricter deadlines need to be given to Mr. Bariteau, a Feb. deadline is insufficient. Then also he needs to once again disclose his financial viability for this project.
Three lower levels for a parking garage--top level for affordable housing. Do it.
As it sits now, they are barely above Trail Creek. Digging down any deeper, to where this 3 level parking structure is planned to be built, will require massive sump pump installation.
And we all know that a fat check written to the right person/s will eliminate the affordable housing requirement.
Let's get to the most important points here that I'm sure Suzanne Frick does not publicly acknowledge. The work done to be compliant was a total sham by Bariteau. Second, if the hotel industry was on fire and this made economic sense, there is no way it would be completed by Dec 31st 2021. So can we just stop the false expectations by the city to a tax paying public and the neighbors that have to look at this glory hole every day
Exactly ,couldn’t agree more ,also our tax dollars should not be going to maintain the public space around this dangerous pit , Hotel industry is not coming back he does not have a company willing to put up money and he should be responsible to fill in the hole.
Ketchum City corrupted politics at its finest, The builder does not have the money to build,
The hotel industry is going through a pandemic adding more hotel rooms in Ketchum to make the current resorts fight for that same booking is not fair to the businesses that put in the time and money to actually build here , Ketchum should not be a blank resort town opportunity to any corporation. Because the city lacks the gonads to fill in this guys Gloryhole I mean money pit, sad Ketchum has to deal with another 10 years with a dangerous pit at the beginning of town, on a sidenote I’ve been seeing people throwing their bags of trash into the pit 😂
The site would make wonderful workforce/affordable housing, and be a symbol of our commitment to our workers who anchor our community. With low hotel occupancy rates, why do we need another?
