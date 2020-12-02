The company behind a stalled luxury hotel and residential project at the southern entrance to Ketchum has filed a claim with the city for $100 million in damages.
Attorney Ed Lawson issued the “notice of tort claim” to Ketchum City Hall on Nov. 10 on behalf of Harriman Hotel LLC, the group working to develop a 65-room, 14-residence hotel structure at 300 River St. E., at the southeast corner of Main and River streets. The project—headed by Ketchum developer Jack Bariteau—has been in the development process for more than a decade. The property was excavated—with that work starting in 2016—and some infrastructure has been installed, but the project site remains a large hole in the ground.
A tort claim is not a lawsuit. It is a civil action taken outside of court that alleges a “tort”—or civil wrongdoing—and typically demands damages for that wrongdoing. A notice of tort claim essentially gives a public agency notification that the claimant has a formal complaint and—if the matter is not resolved to the claimant’s satisfaction outside of court—could ultimately choose to file a lawsuit against the agency. The process for tort claims is governed by Idaho Code.
Essentially, the filing alleges that the city caused financial harm to Bariteau and the Harriman Hotel group in actions taken in October and November. The claim alleges that “the damages were brought about by the defamation of the claimant and its hotel project, the tortious interference with claimant’s contractual relations and economic interests and the negligence” of city officials. It claims the city called a meeting “to discuss the status of the Harriman Hotel project in order to solicit information detrimental to the hotel project.” The filing also alleges the city wrongly determined the Harriman Hotel group was in default of the governing development agreement while “knowing that it would be publicized and interfere with claimant’s contractual relations with its investors and construction lender.”
The document also makes other claims against the city, naming the people involved as Mayor Neil Bradshaw, the four members of the Ketchum City Council, the city administrator, the chief city planner and the city attorney.
In claiming damages, the filing states: “Claimant has sustained special damages in excess of $1,000,000 and may sustain special and general damages in excess of $100,000,000. Accordingly, demand is hereby made for payment of said sum.”
Under the development agreement with the city—which has been amended to accommodate delays in the project—the project must be completed by the end of December 2021.
With construction on the hotel stalled, city officials met with Bariteau this fall to discuss financing for the project. A June 2018 amendment to the development agreement with Bariteau requires the developer to provide evidence that he has “full financing and funding” to complete the project. Bariteau has disputed the intent of the amendment.
On Nov. 2, City Council members voted unanimously to declare Harriman Hotel LLC in breach of its development agreement with the city.
“We learned from the developer that part of the financing was now no longer in place and that construction had been halted to find new funding partners,” Bradshaw told City Council members at the Nov. 2 meeting. “This affects the ability of this project to meet the agreed deadline for completion.”
The city sent a formal message to the Harriman Hotel group demanding proof of financing to complete the project, and stating that without such proof it would take action to begin restoration of the excavated site.
In an Oct. 22 letter to Lawson, the Harriman Hotel attorney, Ketchum City Attorney Matt Johnson stated that Bariteau acknowledged in a Sept. 17 meeting “that some of the previously represented financing indeed was no longer in place.” Bariteau was allowed 30 days to resolve the matter, according to Johnson. With 30 days passed, Johnson said in the letter, the city was asserting that it had cause to formally declare a breach of the development agreement and that the matter would be brought to the City Council.
In an Oct. 30 letter responding to the city, Lawson stated that the Harriman Hotel “disputes the asserted breach” and requests a “return to normal relations.” Days later, the City Council formally declared a breach of the agreement.
Bariteau and the Harriman Hotel team are allowed 60 days from being served notice to “cure” the breach declared by the City Council. If the matter is not resolved by then, the city can tap into a $453,000 bond put forth by the owner to begin restoration of the excavated and fenced-in construction site.
As for the notice of tort claim, Johnson said he and the city’s insurer were reviewing it but the city would not comment on the specific claims made by Bariteau’s company.
“The city has ninety days to respond, if it chooses,” the city wrote in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express. “If there is no response within ninety days, the claim is deemed denied by the city. The claimant can then determine if they wish to proceed to filing some type of court case on the matter.”
Lawson did not respond to a request for comment and additional details before the Express’ press deadline Tuesday.
Perhaps Bariteau, Bradshaw and the city council deserve each other?
We need to start taking down all the Christmas lights in protest.
A good defense, is a strong offense. So here’s Bariteau’s on the offensive...
God made the world in seven days, Hoover built a the largest dam of it’s time in three years. My wife knits really nice gats in a couple of hours. This Degenerate can’t find financing in ten years? If you haven’t figured out that he never will your Idaho educated Stupid! That aside, the richest city in the state pre capita can find a competent city council? Guess money can’t buy everything especially when it comes to smarts. Or, the next logical question who’s getting paid off?
Bariteau is just trying to smoke for more time from the council. He is in a hole he can't climb out of and stands to lose his investor's money. The city should stand firm. End this fiasco.
"Under the development agreement with the city—which has been amended to accommodate delays in the project—the project must be completed by the end of December 2021."
1 year to build a sky-scraper? LMAO. The ruse is officially up. Patch Jack's Hole immediately and send he and his colleagues along...Now.
How many extensions has this con man been granted over the years?? Now he's upset that his bluff was finally called. What a dou@#e. Council should have sent him packing years ago, now he's just trying to scrounge funds by filing a ridiculous lawsuit. What a horrible mess for a once great community.
We'd better hope the Ketchum City attorney who drafted these agreements wasn't second rate...
Have you ever wondered why most of the real money people up here don't live in Ketchum? They live on county land.
This is bad on every level. Shows how incompetent our town leaders are when it comes to real estate development. Why in the world would they set us up for a repeat of this with the Marriott? Just stand up and say no to developers who cannot deliver a fully financed project in keeping with the master plan.
As for Bariteau--what is wrong with you? This is all your fault! You dug a hole without having the money to build. You snookered a naive town administration and this is the result. Shame on you. Shame on you.
This should be a lesson on making sure these projects that are out of scope with the City never get this far. I'm sure the Marriott will use this as further leverage knowing the City does not need a second lawsuit. Residents can still stand up
The City of Ketchum's "leadership" is merely sheet music to Bariteau's Stradivarius.
So, now we are at this point. How does the City Council fell about supporting Bariteau for so long? Now we have the inevitable. Further support for the opinion that the Ketchum City Council is way over their head and destroying the town.
Lol. You knew this was coming. Amazing how these ‘developers’ operate.
(I`m broke, but don`t tell me that).
Guess we will have the town entrance hole for quite a while...,
not sure ketchum has the intestinal fortitude to do whats necessary....another developer wins and sets further precedent.
It`s smoke bombs, it`s Giuliantic: Bariteau lost the election but the election was rigged.
Time for Jack Bariteau to be run out of town..what a joke.
