Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission members on Tuesday will conduct a public hearing and formal review of a set of applications to construct an approximately 59,000-square-foot mixed-use building on a four-lot site along Main Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Applicant Solstice Homes Development has submitted plans to build a four-story, 48-foot-tall commercial and residential structure on the high-profile site. A vacant portion of the development site is called “Hot Dog Hill”—named so because a summertime hot dog vendor had operated there for years.
The proposed building—which would be three stories tall along Main Street—would include ground-floor retail spaces, market-rate condominiums, community housing and a common area.
In November, P&Z members gave their first impressions of the project to developer Chris Ensign and his team during a “pre-application design review” process, in which developers can have plans reviewed and commented on before they submit a formal development application. In their meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, P&Z members will consider applications for design review, a lot-line shift and a preliminary plat to establish four retail units and 17 residential units. Citizens can submit comments to participate@ketchumidaho.org. The meeting can be viewed at www.ketchumidaho.org.
Hey Greg Foley, why didn’t you mention that 8 of the units will be community housing? Seems like you are promoting Bluebird for its developer— why not promote this project? Also this project is 1/3 the size of Bluebird and even less as a percentage of the 6-story Marriott. The Mayor is going to give millions of City taxpayer dollars to Bluebird and won’t give this project a penny. Maybe this is a better way to do community housing? What does everyone else think?
