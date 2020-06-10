A four-hour-long Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Monday night left a proposed large development on Main Street stalled once again after the developer entered into a “debate” with commissioners regarding their role in deciding which developments move forward in the city.
The 59,130-square-foot mixed-use building would stretch along Main Street from Fourth Street to Fifth Street, requiring demolishment of the building currently occupied by Formula Sports to make way for a four-story retail and residential structure with a 16-spot underground parking garage. The project is unusual for Ketchum, according to Senior City Planner Brittany Skelton, where there are only a handful of buildings that cover an entire city block, including The Community Library and Atkinsons’ Market.
In his third appearance before the P&Z for pre-application design review, developer Chris Ensign presented an updated version of the proposed building. Ensign said he was having a hard time distinguishing what the commissioners wanted changed in the design. Vice Chairman Mattie Mead, who was sitting in for absent Chairman Neil Morrow, said the new designs looked better but still needed work.
Ensign presented a computer-augmented drone video, which he noted cost $7,000 to produce, of what the proposed building would look like in the city’s existing surroundings. (That video can be found on YouTube at bit.ly/30p5uLs.) However, the commissioners continued to be unsatisfied with the project in its current design, saying the massive building looks repetitive in its structure.
“This is a big part of downtown Ketchum,” Commissioner Tim Carter said.
While Carter acknowledged that the developer has a right to build on his property, he said expectations are high since the Main Street locale will have a big impact on the character of the city. While Carter and the other commissioners applauded the updated version of the design, which incorporates more brick and undulation—a nod, Carter said, to the city’s “industrial past”—Ensign said he continued to be befuddled as to what the commissioners needed to see to give their stamp of approval.
“Right now, we’re frustrated,” Ensign said of himself and his design team, adding that they feel as though they are chasing the opinions of the commissioners rather than simply following city code.
Ultimately, City Administrator and acting Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick interrupted what she called a “debate” between the commissioners and the developer and encouraged Ensign to “listen to what they are saying.”
According to Frick, the project is not yet in a form that it can be presented to the community, even though it had been presented during two public meetings in January and March. Though the agenda item was listed for Monday night’s meeting under “public hearings and communications from staff,” it was a non-hearing item. According to Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato, city code does not require public hearings for pre-application design reviews, but the commission has the option to open them to public meetings when there are members of the public who wish to comment. No public comment on this application was taken Monday night.
“We’re not ready to go into the formal public hearing process,” Frick said during the meeting.
Ultimately, Ensign said, he wants to work with the commissioners to see this project through. That will take time, Carter said, as the commissioners aim to find a balance between accepting the sizeable structure and maintaining the character of the town.
“You’re just going to have to listen to us talk for a little bit,” Carter told Ensign.
Mead also added that some residents may have an “emotional connection to the location,” because of the history of the Formula Sports building and because the hill—commonly known as “Hot Dog Hill” for of Irving’s Red Hots’ stand, which stations itself there in the summer—is also a prime parade-watching location during Wagon Days.
No date was set for the P&Z to reassess the pre-application design review. Frick said she would provide information to Ensign to begin considering a community workshop as an option to move the development forward with more input from the public.
First the Limelight, then Bariteau, then Marriott, and now this?
The attractiveness of the area was that Ketchum was harmonious with the beauty of the mountains and forests. Ketchum was a charming ski-town, unlike Aspen, Vail, and so on. That was then, this is now?
We liked living in the Valley, tourists like coming here. Then the banks went up three stories on the view side of Main St. Then the Limelight to be likely followed by two more hideous structures? Then take out much of the other side of Main with this structure? What are you people thinking about? The unbridled greed of these developers will destroy one of the primary attractions of the area.
Why does the City Council allow the destruction of the reason we are all here?
It's not the number of people arriving in our small town these days that cause worry, it's the quality of these people.
You don't even know what you don't know about this area, so slow down, make some local friends, try to figure out what Idaho is about, then decide if you want to stay.
Bringing all of your uptight, suburban BS to Idaho with you is really starting to ruin the area.
The city administrator/city engineer/acting director of planning and building would be wise to heed these words. What the heck is local government thinking giving SF this kind of power? Damaged people with too much power leads to damaging outcomes. Our community continues to suffer under such inept leadership. Enough already!
A massive building which covers an entire block and only 16 underground parking spots that will be closed off for public parking like the 511 building? The renderings and video don't appear to take in to account of the grade up 4th and 5th street as it puts the building as the same level as Leadville Ave. If the construction goes forward I would be curious to see how they will address the demolition of Formula and excavation of Hot Dog Hill. There should be major concern about the disruption it will cause with the amount of construction equipment and laborers needed to complete the project. With the scores of workers (probably from out of the area) what is their plan where they will be required to park? Before the project moves forward I think the developers need to present a clear picture on every aspect of how they plan to handle each phase of the construction.
Gross.
Great looking building! The city is of course going to drag this out and make it as difficult as possible with no care to the money and effort required by the property owner.
Maybe the property owner should take into account more than their own greed.
Just because you can do something, doesn't mean you should.
No shame.
