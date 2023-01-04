} Skip to main content
Holidays bring plenty of cheer to Ketchum businesses

Retailers and restaurants report big crowds, strong sales

Warm Springs, New Year's Day

Snow means skiers—and strong sales for local businesses. Here, a skier finds a place for his boards at the Warm Springs Lodge on New Year’s Day.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The just-closed holiday season brought plenty of good snow for skiers and snowboarders, as well as ample customers for Ketchum businesses. Several business operators said this week that the holiday period was one of the strongest they’ve ever seen.

Despite the highest inflation in the nation since the 1980s, visitors and locals alike came out in droves to shop and dine in town, business operators said.

“The store was crazy—there were so many different types of customers,” said Blair Brakovich, of Ozzie’s Shoes. “People were buying, even with the state of the economy and prices being raised.”

grumpy's new year's day

Crowds flock to Grumpy’s on New Year’s Day, a Ketchum tradition for many.
Enoteca Adelaide smith Mason 2 Roland.jpg

Adelaide Smithmason, general manager of Enoteca, greets guests at her Ketchum restaurant.

