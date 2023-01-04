Holidays bring plenty of cheer to Ketchum businesses

The just-closed holiday season brought plenty of good snow for skiers and snowboarders, as well as ample customers for Ketchum businesses. Several business operators said this week that the holiday period was one of the strongest they’ve ever seen.
Despite the highest inflation in the nation since the 1980s, visitors and locals alike came out in droves to shop and dine in town, business operators said.
“The store was crazy—there were so many different types of customers,” said Blair Brakovich, of Ozzie’s Shoes. “People were buying, even with the state of the economy and prices being raised.”
“Our shipping costs have skyrocketed, merchandising is going up, vendors are raising their prices, but we have been relatively immune to that because people around here are willing to pay a little more to support local businesses,” Brakovich added.
Brakovich said 2022 was one of Ozzie’s best years ever, almost reaching the record-setting sales of the previous year.
Ozzie’s isn’t the only business to report a strong year that still fell a bit short of 2021.
“Last year was a little stronger, but I think last year was an anomaly—this year was still really good,” said Chris Rybak of Sturtevants mountain sports store, which has four locations in the valley. “I think the early-season snow has been a huge factor. If we didn’t have such strong snow, that would have changed how many skiers visited us.”
Rybak noted that Sturtevants has had very strong rental sales so far this winter season, highlighting the fact that many of the renters have been higher-quality skiers than those in years past.
“It seems like the skier’s ability [with the Ikon Pass] is a bit higher than it was with the Epic Pass, which is good, because this is not a friendly mountain for beginners.”
Sun Valley Resort made the change from Epic to Ikon prior to the start of this season.
At nearby PK’s sports store, the staff said that they have experienced a similar uptick in rentals, particularly one type—season leases.
“A lot of people in town have figured out that it’s cheaper to lease gear for growing kids than it is to buy new gear each season,” said employee Craig, who declined to give his last name.
Craig said the store has been significantly busier this year than in seasons past, even compared to 2021. He said PK’s stopped selling season leases in December after filling up since the program started for the season in August.
Scott McCoubrey at the Elephant’s Perch sports store said that, like PK’s, 2022 was one of the strongest ever. The Elephant’s Perch, which specializes in backcountry skiing and Nordic gear, has seen a 20% increase in sales over their previous best holiday season. Nordic gear has sold particularly well, while backcountry sales have stagnated due to avalanche danger. McCoubrey expects backcountry sales to pick up in the spring.
He said multiple customers have said they were visiting at least in part thanks to SKI magazine’s ranking of Sun Valley as the No. 1 mountain resort in North America for the third year in a row.
“Word of mouth about [the area] is spreading. People are telling other people about this place,” McCoubrey said.
He added that he thinks a COVID-inspired migration from urban to rural areas is still impacting their sales.
“Ever since we’ve reopened from COVID, there’s just more people wanting to get out of the cities and into the outdoors, and so that I would say is continuing to help drive sales into the outdoor industry, and particularly into brick-and-mortar retail in our town,” he said.
It’s not just retailers that had a strong holiday season, though.
“I know that the restaurants have been doing well. They’ve all been full,” Rybak said.
Adelaide Smithmason, general manager of Enoteca restaurant on Main Street, said she has been at the restaurant “for what feels like 24/7” over the past three weeks.
“The foot traffic was crazy, the waitlists were as long as they have ever been, the phone didn’t stop ringing, and there was a high demand for takeout, which we couldn’t accommodate because it was so busy in house,” she said.
Smithmason said that the last month has been stressful, but exciting and fulfilling.
“This year, there were lots of families who were just really happy to be here,” she said. “Most of our reservations for this month were booked by the end of August. There is always pressure to deliver when someone has planned to eat here that far in advance.”
Tanya, who preferred not to use her last name, manages Warfield Distillery & Brewery downtown. She said this year was the busiest in her three years at the restaurant.
“Things were slow up until the snow came and then everything picked up,” she said. “We haven’t had a break since then because we get the lunch crowd, right into the apres-ski crowd, right into the dinner crowd.”
At Atkinsons’ Market, workers scurried through aisles trying to keep shelves stocked with popular holiday foods and beverages, as check-out staff worked through long lines at times.
Terry Murphy, who has owned and operated Bellissimo on Sun Valley Road since the early 90s, has seen as many holidays come and pass in this town as anyone. She said that while shopping this year was steady, she feels like Ketchum doesn’t have as much to offer visitors as in years past.
“We need to find more ways to entertain people here in Ketchum—more places to go dancing and listen to music,” she said. “I think people are really missing that [in their experience here].”
Murphy thought for a second before looking back up and adding, “People ask me all the time, ‘Where should I go for breakfast or lunch?’ and we all have our favorite restaurants, but so many of them are closed. We need to find more people for the workforce, and places to house those people.” ￼
