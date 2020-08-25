Ketchum Historic Building
Express photo by Emily Jones

The Stevens building on the corner of Second Street and Leadville Avenue in Ketchum is slated for demolition in October, according to a notice from the Ketchum Planning and Building Department.

The historic building housed Ketchum Realty prior to its vacancy. Currently, the 0.13-acre lot it sits on is listed for $1.3 million by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Property owners within 300 feet of the building are invited to comment on the proposal through Monday, Oct. 12. Written comments should be addressed to participate@ketchumidaho.org or via mail at the Ketchum Department of Planning and Building, P.O. Box 2315.

