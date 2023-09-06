Historical House.jpg

The McAtee House is a small cabin in a style favored by early settlers.

A downtown Ketchum cabin built in the 1930s will be updated and renovated with a 5,095-square-foot addition that will transform the building into a commercial office space with two residential units and parking garages.

The McAtee House most recently hosted the Taste of Thai restaurant. Work on the building began late in August. Crews are going to refurbish the current structure by refinishing and staining the logs, installing new windows and replacing old wood shingles with a metal roof that will comply with current Ketchum Fire Department regulations.

The cabin is also being relocated toward the corner of the lot to better position it for public view and to create more room for the addition, according to the city’s staff report on the project. The McAtee house will be shifted 4 feet to the west and 4 feet to the north, towards the corner of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. City code requires the building to be set back an average of 5 feet from front and street-side property lines. The setback is going to be increased to 10 feet to create a more traditional front-yard for the property.

