A downtown Ketchum cabin built in the 1930s will be updated and renovated with a 5,095-square-foot addition that will transform the building into a commercial office space with two residential units and parking garages.
The McAtee House most recently hosted the Taste of Thai restaurant. Work on the building began late in August. Crews are going to refurbish the current structure by refinishing and staining the logs, installing new windows and replacing old wood shingles with a metal roof that will comply with current Ketchum Fire Department regulations.
The cabin is also being relocated toward the corner of the lot to better position it for public view and to create more room for the addition, according to the city’s staff report on the project. The McAtee house will be shifted 4 feet to the west and 4 feet to the north, towards the corner of 1st Avenue and 4th Street. City code requires the building to be set back an average of 5 feet from front and street-side property lines. The setback is going to be increased to 10 feet to create a more traditional front-yard for the property.
The planned addition, which was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in late 2021 and the Historic Preservation Commission in July 2021, will be built on the rear of the property towards the alley that borders Board Bin. The part of the new building that attaches to the historic structure is one story and 12.5 feet tall, which is 4 feet shorter than the original height of the McAtee House. From there, the building steps up two stories towards the alley where it reaches a maximum height of 35 feet, which is 7 feet less than the maximum height permitted in that zone of town. The addition reaches across the lot, using its full width.
The building was designed to be rectangular to “echo the original log cabin’s building form,” according to the city’s staff report on the project. The roof is flat, designed to compliment but not copy the current structure, said city staffers.
The McAtee House is one of 24 structures on the city’s Historic Building List. Last week, during a presentation on the city’s comprehensive plan and code rewrite efforts that are ongoing, a consultant hired by the city from the firm Clarion Associates alerted officials to concerns surrounding these structures and the city’s effort to protect them.
“You are losing parts of your history that are not being recorded,” Clarion Associates Director Matt Goebel said.
The city is considering strengthening its historic preservation policies in writing their new code and comprehensive plan.
The McAtee House is a square log cabin measuring a little less than 800 square feet that was constructed in the 1930s, typical of the style of architecture in town popular with early settlers, according to the staff report from initial discussions in 2021. According to that same document, many of the residences built during this time were single or double-story rectangular structures made with logs cut from the surrounding forest or lumber produced in local sawmills.
The project must be completed within three years of the building permit being issued, per city policy. The building permit was issued on May 1, 2023. ￼
Kind of ironic for the City's consultant to diss the City on its historic preservation efforts. The current administration set up an Historic Preservation Commission a couple of years ago. So far, the only win is this cabin, and the only other accomplishment has been a Historic Preservation Handbook. Wait...they haven't issued that yet. The former City Planner said the HPC took up 4% of Planning Department resources. I don't see why we need an HPC when we have a P&Z that could easily do everything they have(n't) done.
Glad to see something revamped rather then torn down.
