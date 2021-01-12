Ketchum City Councilor Courtney Hamilton was unanimously approved to be the City Council president for 2021 in a vote cast by council members on Jan. 4.
Hamilton has assumed the role from 2020 City Council President Amanda Breen, who nominated Hamilton for the position.
“I would be honored to take that role,” Hamilton said, while thanking Breen for serving as president during “the weirdest year yet.”
The city faced numerous challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Hamilton was elected to the four-person City Council in November 2017. She has a bachelor’s degree in public policy analysis from Pomona College, in Southern California. She was born and raised in the Wood River Valley.
The City Council president takes the role of acting mayor when the mayor is absent or cannot serve.
