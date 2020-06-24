Groundbreaking will have to wait on construction of a new Ketchum fire station after the city cancelled a special city council meeting planned for earlier this week
The city council was originally scheduled to review a traffic study and finalize construction contracts related to construction of the Saddle Road station during a special session on Tuesday, June 23. Crews were supposed to start work today, June 24, after the council considered the guaranteed maximum price for construction costs and completed the traffic study.
The special meeting will be rescheduled, according to Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato. So far, no date has been set.
The traffic study, conducted by Los Angeles-based engineering firm AECOM, was intended to address safety concerns of the new fire station location, which will sit next to the YMCA and across the street from the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood. The study was to assess all potential traffic and pedestrian hazards from the new development and come up with possible mitigation measures.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw told the council on June 1 that they “may or may not take up” the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendations for approval of the project, which included the city implementing the safety standards recommended by the final traffic study.
Ketchum voters passed a $11.5 million bond for the fire station in November. The money is earmarked to replace the city’s current fire station, which has failed safety inspections for almost 20 years.
The new station is scheduled to be completed by the end of September 2021.
How about a cease and desist?
Jacks project in Trail Cr. moving right along also . Mayor in deep there too !
The mayor has made a series of questionable decisions with little to no public input. Buying a building in West Ketchum and trying to turn it into a new city hall, and police department, for a cost between 100k and 400k. Really. Bet on state funding to put housing on the current city hall site. Failed. Delay ground breaking on a new fire station because a traffic study is needed. Poor planning. The failed attempt to put housing on the city hall site was the first domino in this mess. Lots of big decisions made in a vacuum.
And an out-of-touch city administration that is systematically dismantling the structure of good governance and sound resident-focused and tourist-aware operations.
