20-06-24 Ketchum Delay.jpg

The new Ketchum fire station, shown here as it was presented to Ketchum P&Z earlier this year, is slated to go next to the YMCA on Saddle Road.

 Graphic courtesy of the city of Ketchum

Groundbreaking will have to wait on construction of a new Ketchum fire station after the city cancelled a special city council meeting planned for earlier this week

The city council was originally scheduled to review a traffic study and finalize construction contracts related to construction of the Saddle Road station during a special session on Tuesday, June 23. Crews were supposed to start work today, June 24, after the council considered the guaranteed maximum price for construction costs and completed the traffic study.

The special meeting will be rescheduled, according to Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato. So far, no date has been set.

The traffic study, conducted by Los Angeles-based engineering firm AECOM, was intended to address safety concerns of the new fire station location, which will sit next to the YMCA and across the street from the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood. The study was to assess all potential traffic and pedestrian hazards from the new development and come up with possible mitigation measures.

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw told the council on June 1 that they “may or may not take up” the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendations for approval of the project, which included the city implementing the safety standards recommended by the final traffic study.

Ketchum voters passed a $11.5 million bond for the fire station in November. The money is earmarked to replace the city’s current fire station, which has failed safety inspections for almost 20 years.

The new station is scheduled to be completed by the end of September 2021.

