Twenty-five years ago, Bob Brennan tried and failed to buy Warm Springs Ranch, a sprawling 78 acres hugging the north slopes of Bald Mountain in Ketchum. He finally realized that dream in April—and now that he owns it, the Sun Valley resident says he wants to keep most of the site undeveloped, despite his pedigree as a developer.
To do that, he’s looking for help.
In recent interviews with the Express, Brennan shared plans to build around 36 housings units—mostly single-family homes with a few duplexes—on the northern corner of the property, which constitutes around 13 acres set between Warm Springs Road and Warm Springs itself. The remaining 65 acres, commonly called the Ketchum dog park, he wants to leave open.
His goal, he said on Monday, is to “keep it as preserved as possible.”
“I’ve had at least 200 people come up to me and ask what I’m going to do with the property,” Brennan said. “I’m not going to sell it to one person for a family compound. I’m going to take my time—and my goal is to get that piece of land to an entity that will keep it open space.”
Brennan won’t do it for free, though. He wants to get the money he paid for those 65 acres back. He wouldn’t disclose the overall purchase price, but that piece cost “in the neighborhood” of $10 million, Brennan said.
“If the community wants this property, they can make it happen,” he said. “And it doesn’t need to happen next week.”
The Wood River Land Trust has been central to the conversation since Brennan bought the property. Executive Director Scott Boettger is supposed to be on sabbatical right now, he said; between COVID-19, and the prospect of acquiring a major Ketchum preserve, he stayed put to steer the Land Trust’s efforts.
“If we don’t do it now, we’re never going to get it,” Boettger said. “This is our last, best chance.”
Boettger describes the 65-acre territory, which includes about a mile of riverfront, in grander terms than a dog run.
“It could be the Central Park of Ketchum,” he said, if on a smaller scale. “Something that leaves a mark on our community forever—something we can celebrate.”
Recently, negotiations have slowed. The sides have stopped short of a purchase and sale agreement, which would allow the Land Trust to go and raise the money it needs to complete the acquisition.
Boettger has an $11 million goal: $9 million to buy the land; $1 million for immediate improvements, like irrigation and floodplain restoration; and $1 million to live in an endowment, which would spin off money to pay for maintenance of the site.
The sticking point, at least recently, is the intensity of the usage envisioned for the property. Boettger imagines hosting some “discreet, tasteful” events—weddings, fundraisers, yoga classes. Rental fees would help pay for upkeep, and possibly development of infrastructure like trails, a new pedestrian bridge, and maybe a small nature center.
Brennan, for his part, seems concerned that events might crowd out public use in prime summer months, and anger neighbors by driving too much traffic to the area.
“We all want the same thing,” Boettger said. “Bob wants to know exactly how it’s going to work. We’ve had a hard time getting the ball across the line with a purchase and sale agreement. At the end of the day, he owns the property—he gets to decide.”
A history of false starts
Rumors spread among neighbors not long after Brennan bought the land. Architects began drafting plan after plan, he said, including some that laid out housing on the entire parcel. One of them ended up in the hands of a nearby property owner, Brennan suspects, and speculation started.
Largely under Ketchum’s “Tourist” zone, the acreage is open to intense development. Not long ago, that was the plan.
The property was slated to become a resort on the scale of Sun Valley itself, before the economic downturn pulled the rug on Utah-based Helios Development’s ambitious concept more than a decade ago. The 728,000 square foot project—which envisioned a golf course, 122-room hotel, 32 condos and other homes—never broke ground, leaving Warm Springs Ranch the last substantial chunk of undeveloped land in Ketchum.
The property is actually nine lots, pieced together and hooked around federal land on Baldy. Taken together, they reach about as far south as Atkinson Park—about a mile from one tip to another. The lots are worth around $12.5 million total, according to the county Assessor’s Office.
Helios owner Diane Boss and her late husband, Anton Vonk, bought Warm Springs Ranch in 2006. When development stalled, they opened it to the public. Today, it’s a popular dog park and disc golf course set below Warm Springs Road.
“There was always some risk and some expense in doing so, but it just seemed right to let this lovely, spirit-enhancing land be enjoyed by neighbors,” Boss told the Express in April. “I want to thank those of you who sent messages of appreciation directly to me and via other people. They always warmed my heart.
“Now that the land is transferring to other hands, I feel nostalgic about letting go. But I will keep coming to the Wood River Valley. I love it there. I trust that the next phase for Warm Springs Ranch will be a great one for your community.”
Brennan’s plan remains nascent. His team has been talking with Ketchum’s Planning and Building staff about developing the portion of the property on the north side of the creek, according to Ketchum City Administrator Suzanne Frick.
“The discussions have been concep-
tual at this point,” Frick told the Ex-press. “No application has been filed.”
Things could change as the process moves through the gears of city government, Brennan admits. Right now, his plan doesn’t include affordable housing on the acreage—a stated goal of city officials. Brennan said he plans to pay into the city’s in-lieu fund to help with affordable housing elsewhere. On Monday, he didn’t say how much he’d be willing to contribute.
Either way, the southern portion doesn’t have to move in concert with the development site, he said. Brennan can wait—and wait for his right buyer to come forward.
The Land Trust may still be the stewards of the property— “They’ve been great preservers of property in the valley,” Brennan said, and he told the Express that he admires the Land Trust’s work elsewhere in the county. But Brennan closed the deal with Helios in two days, cash, in April. He got a good deal, he said—and he expects to do well on the 13-acre subdivision, however it shapes up. He’s in no rush to offload the rest.
“I’m not comfortable yet working with the Land Trust, or what the property’s going to look like under their stewardship,” Brennan said. “I believe they could be right, working with the city. It’s a partnership … This is not something I have to divest myself of right now.”
Brennan said he hopes to make a decision “in the coming year.” Boettger would like to start fundraising this summer, when it’s easier to get donors out onto the land.
“It sells itself,” he told the Express.
On that, Brennan agrees.
“In the meantime, go enjoy it,” he said of the parcel. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This will never happen again in the city of Ketchum.”
Where is the town of Ketchum on this? The mayor is happy to spend $10mm on an overbuilt firehouse in the wrong location, but where does he stand on an open space option? The town has a lot of power over Brennan’s development and should not waste it.
So, where in this article does it talk about bringing back Warm Springs restaurant in a log cabin style building that serves really good scone's, honey butter, and pork ribs?
The article quotes Brennan saying the price was "in the neighborhood of $10 million). So yeah, he's going to use taxpayers and donors to fund his initial investment, and retain about a third of the rest for "development." If he needs the land rezoned for his 30+ single family homes, I really hope the council doesn't give it to him without a very hefty price tag, especially for not building affordable housing. Seriously, where are the people going to live who are going to build those 30 new homes and maintain them, plant the flowers, mow the lawns, plow the driveways, watch the children and clean the bathrooms? It's not a sustainable plan.
It’s Time for some river improvements....the erosion there is rather ridiculous!
So he buys 78 acres for $10 million, to build 30+ luxury homes, and then sell the remaining 65 acres for $11 million to a public entity who’ll make the improvements. But yeah, totally not a developer. *eyeroll*
So you’re against making money?
Open space. Think about it.
His purchase price was not given in the article, how did you come up with 10 million.
Read the article again this time actually focus and absorb - lol
Shanks....actually you might want to read the article again. It states *that piece* being about $10M. He is not disclosing what he paid for all of the acreage that includes the housing sites.
