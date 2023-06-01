Former Ketchum Mayor Jerry Seiffert will be honored as the grand marshal of 65th Wagon Days celebration over Labor Day weekend.
Seiffert served as the city’s mayor from 1975-1988 and was pivotal in rekindling Wagon Days, as well as making a number of other contributions to the city. He currently works for the Idaho Mountain Express.
“Wagon Days is a cherished tradition that exemplifies Ketchum’s rich history and robust community spirit,” said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. “It’s a festivity that pays homage to our past, values our present, and anticipates a prosperous future.
yes good times and the town was much more mellow and Cal Nevland was Chief of Police.
Extremely well deserved for all your dedication to Wagon Days! A great mayor and boss. Congratulations.
BEST MAYOR EVER!!
