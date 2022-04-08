The foyer, tables and patio at Perry’s restaurant in Ketchum are as busy as ever, with dozens of regulars—who range from elementary students on their lunch break to retirees—eating and conversing. But, behind the counter, something is different.
“I think we’re having more fun now, aren’t we, Keith?” employee Richard Hill says to owner Keith Perry, who responds with a laugh.
“We don’t care that much anymore!” he says.
That’s not to say that the quality of food or service is dropping off. Perry’s isn’t cutting any corners there. But, customers of the longtime breakfast and lunch staple might be happy to hear that for the first time in 37 years, Keith Perry and his team are starting to relax.
Perry and his wife, Paula, plan to close the restaurant that bears their name on the last day of May. The news has made its way around town, as the owner reports more and more customers coming to him to share their gratitude for his service to the community over the past three and a half decades. Perry made up his mind months ago to retire. If the business was not sold by the beginning of April, he decided, it would close by the beginning of June. Unfortunately, it became apparent weeks ago that the business was unlikely to attract a new owner.
“I’ve been coming to this place since the 80s. I’m upset,” Ketchum resident Jim Hodge said about the planned closure. “But, it’s a product of what’s happening with our town.”
The old, wooden building that houses Perry’s and a handful of other businesses is slated to be demolished as part of a plan to build a new mixed-use building on that lot and the two vacant lots immediately north of it. That project—tentatively planned to include retail space, community housing and market-rate housing—is being developed by former NFL quarterback and Ketchum resident Carson Palmer and his partner, Sun Valley resident Broderick Smith. They purchased the building from Perry last June.
Mike Scullion, a longtime customer of Perry’s, is the general manager of KDPI Radio, located in the same building as the restaurant.
“Boy, this was such a great place to hang out, but this is definitely an older building,” he said. “And progress moves on.”
The balance between providing ample affordable-housing options and limiting big-city development in this small mountain town is a tough one to find. But, amid a challenging labor market that includes plenty of staff shortages at local restaurants, Perry sees his closure as a positive.
“There’s no shortage of jobs,” he said. “I’m finally getting back to [other businesses] who called for the last two months asking, ‘What are you going to do with your employees?’
“We’re trying to get everyone placed [in a new job] by May 1. That’s my biggest priority right now.”
Part of the reason Perry selected May 31 to close is because he knows early summer is a good time for other businesses to add new workers. He wants to make the transition as easy as possible for his employees, many of whom have been at Perry’s for numerous years.
Chef Cesar Fausto-Rivera has worked at Perry’s since 1993. He didn’t mince words when asked how he initially felt about the closure.
“I was pissed!” he said. “Then I realized that Keith has been doing this for so long—he’s like a chicken. He wakes up at 5 in the morning and goes to sleep at 7 or 8 p.m. I couldn’t do that.”
It’s a testament to how Perry runs his business that nobody has left since he broke the news to his staff. He said that he met with each employee and took notes on what they want to do once the restaurant shuts its doors. That information is helping inform his efforts to find each one a new job.
Fausto-Rivera said he is still worried about what he will do after the restaurant closes. He has another full-time job lined up, but said that it won’t be enough.
“I work part time at The Sawtooth Club, and they want me to be there full time, but to afford to live here, you need at least a second job,” he said. “It’s not like it used to be here.”
Hill said he will likely try to go back to the Limelight Hotel, where he has worked previously. Perry said many of his 25 employees have been able to find new jobs to transition to, but some are still searching.
Other than the newly found nonchalant attitude that comes with an imminent closure, business at Perry’s is as usual, and will be until May 31. No festivities are planned for the final day, but there has been some talk of a block party this summer to properly memorialize the restaurant. Perry said he would attend, but only if Perry’s closure wasn’t the full focus of the event.
There is more good news for restaurateurs and hardcore Perry’s fanatics alike: Those interested in buying kitchen equipment, artwork and memorabilia from the restaurant can make an offer to Perry and plan to pick their treasures up any time in June. Once the restaurant is cleared out at the end of month, Perry will likely not return before its demolition, he said.
As the ever-changing cityscape of Ketchum loses another longtime favorite, locals will inevitably scramble to get their last meals in at Perry’s—the big, hot plates of eggs, hash browns and bacon; the stacks of pancakes; or the oversized deli sandwiches.
Hodge said that he goes to the restaurant every day now, up from once a week in the past.
Many customers and employees alike have wondered aloud how a deal wasn’t reached to preserve the Perry’s name, and more importantly, the menu.
“Do you know how many chocolate chip cookies we sell every day?” Hill asked, half joking. “Where is the community going to get chocolate chip cookies from?
“It’s an institution,” he said, more seriously. “It’s legendary, and I’m surprised that somehow, somebody didn’t pick up where Keith is leaving off.” ￼
