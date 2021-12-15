The city of Ketchum took a major step forward Monday in its efforts to preserve historically significant buildings in the downtown core.
City Council members voted 3-1 to conduct the first reading of a permanent ordinance that sets the responsibilities and duties of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, including its process to review proposed demolition or alteration of downtown buildings determined to be of historical importance. To enact the ordinance, the council must approve and conduct three readings before Jan. 15, when a similar, one-year interim ordinance is set to expire.
“I’m excited about putting this process in place,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
The move toward enacting the permanent ordinance is the culmination of more than a year’s work. The city started the effort to preserve historical structures in October 2020, after concerns were raised at City Hall that some historical properties were targeted for sale or redevelopment. The City Council voted to enact a 90-day emergency ordinance that banned the demolition of any buildings on a composed list of historical structures in the city and began a process of eventually adopting an interim—and then a permanent—ordinance aimed at preserving special buildings.
In January, the City Council approved a one-year interim ordinance that expires next month. In March, council members approved a contract with consultant Logan Simpson Design to lead the city in developing a permanent ordinance. The City Council also approved appointment of five people to serve on a new Historic Preservation Commission.
Logan Simpson and the city held events for public education and outreach and conducted public surveys about the plans. In October, the Historic Preservation Commission adopted a list of 24 properties that were determined to be integral to Ketchum’s history and character and thereby qualified for special city review under the permanent ordinance. The intent of the ordinance is to try to preserve those structures by adding a review of plans to change them or demolish them and to offer some incentives to maintain the buildings in their original character.
The list of 24 structures includes the Comstock & Clark Mercantile building on Main Street, which is now the Enoteca restaurant, and the Horace Lewis Home, which is now the Elephant’s Perch outdoor-sports store. Other structures on the list include: the Greenhow & Rumsey Store on Main Street, which is now the Sun Valley Culinary Institute; the Ketchum Kamp Hotel, now the Casino bar; the Pioneer Saloon; the E.B. Williams House, now the Ketchum Grill restaurant; and the Bert Cross Cabin, now Vintage restaurant.
The draft permanent ordinance:
• Establishes the composition of the Historic Preservation Commission and their duties, mainly to maintain the list of historically significant structures and to review applications for alterations to or demolition of those structures. The panel will have the authority to add or subtract properties from the list.
• Establishes an application process, review process and review criteria for proposed exterior alterations or demolition of buildings on the list, as well as rules for demolition of other old buildings. It does not expressly prohibit demolition.
• Provides relief from some city regulations—such as parking requirements and building codes—as incentives to preserve historical buildings.
The review processes for the structures identified on the city’s list are planned to be conducted in addition to the city’s established review processes for development in the Community Core zoning district.
The city could eventually act to try to preserve historical structures outside of the downtown core, city staff stated.
The permanent ordinance also includes changes to the city’s standards for which development projects are required to go through the city’s pre-application design review process with the Planning and Zoning Commission, in which the P&Z conducts an initial review to ensure a project is suitable for a formal, lengthier review and consideration of approval. If the ordinance is enacted, only new projects with four stories or more or on lots with an area of 11,000 square feet or more will be required to go through the pre-application process.
In a public hearing Monday, Ketchum resident Perry Boyle criticized the historical preservation initiative, calling it added “bureaucracy” with “no teeth” to effectively preserve historical structures. The Historic Preservation Commission cannot ultimately prevent alterations to or demolition of the buildings the city is trying to save, he noted.
“I don’t really see how this is going to meet the goal of historic preservation,” he said.
Bradshaw said the interim ordinance had already proven to be effective, with the Historic Preservation Commission using its process to approve the demolition of two old buildings citizens might not object to losing: the longtime Formula Sports building on Main Street, a former city post office; and a residence on Washington Avenue called the Batis House.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen voted against the motion to approve the ordinance, objecting to a restriction that owners of buildings older than 50 years be required to have a building permit for a new project before the existing structure can be demolished, even if the building is not on the list.
During the vote, Councilmen Michael David and Jim Slanetz said they would like to discuss the requirement further before any additional steps forward are taken.
Breen also questioned whether the incentives being offered to property owners are enough to promote preservation over redevelopment.
Last month, the City Council directed city staff to separate the historical preservation ordinance from being paired with a set of new design guidelines for development projects in the downtown Community Core zoning district. The guidelines had been attached to the initiative because they would apply to development in the same area applied to the preservation proposals. Council members said they were not ready to consider formally approving the building design guidelines and want the city to conduct a public workshop on those plans in early 2022. ￼
My prediction is that money will prevail, and those buildings are on the chopping block. Once the Limelight obstructed the beautiful view upon entering Ketchum, it was over. Ketchum has sold out.
