The Fourth of July is always a big deal to the Hurtado family, but one year in particular still stands out among all the rest.
“The first time we were in the parade was something we will never forget. We were in the back of this old 1972 Chevy, and we all had butterflies in our stomach. Also, I think we were the only Latino family in the parade, so representing our community like that made it very important,” said Carlos Hurtado, father of the family and co-owner of H Property Services in Ketchum.
“And we got candy,” chimed in the Hurtado’s older of two elementary school-aged girls, Karla.
The U.S. Census bureau reports that about a quarter of Blaine County is Latino. Carlos Hurtado believes that the language barrier is the only thing that separates the area’s Latino and white communities.
“We have 30 Hispanic employees, and I would say 25 don’t speak English,” he said.
Regardless, he says, the Fourth is an opportunity for the two communities to come together. “For Latinos, everything is about family. And it’s that way for a lot of [white Americans] too. We have more in common than we think, and this is a good opportunity to see that.”
The Hurtado’s story is a typical one. Carlos and Argelia met and fell in love in the Mexican state of Michoacán. Twenty-two years ago, they moved to Blaine County in search of a better life based on a recommendation from a friend of Carlos’ father, who told him there was plenty of work in the area and lots of immigrants from their home state. The couple moved here, found work, and began plans for a family. Karla and Kate were born in Idaho.
“Our hometown looks like Stanley,” Carlos said. “There’s a big mountain, lots of pine trees, and a valley below with all sorts of farming. So we love this place because it reminds us of home.”
Argelia pointed out that the natural beauty and tight-knit immigrant community may have been what drew them here, but there are many other things about the Wood River Valley they have come to appreciate. One is the schools: Next year, the girls will go to Alturas Elementary, where they’ll participate in the bilingual Dual Immersion program to improve their Spanish.
“Carlos’ and my first language is Spanish, but for the girls it is English,” Argelia said. “This program will help them participate in different worlds.”
Preserving their Mexican heritage is just as important to the Hurtados as celebrating their newfound American identity. The family gets decked out in red and green, the colors of the Mexican flag, and makes traditional foods on Sept. 16, Mexican Independence Day.
Their pride in being a part of two cultures is particularly evident in their plans for this Fourth.
“Besides the parade, our Fourth of July tradition is to throw a big barbecue for our family, friends and employees and every year, the food is different. This year we are going to do a Mexican Fourth: pork, chicken and beef tacos,” Carlos said with a smile.
Ultimately, this holiday means a lot more to the Hurtados than just an opportunity to be in a parade or have a nice meal.
“There are a lot of people in the history of this country who have sacrificed everything, sacrificed their lives, for us to have freedom. And a lot of people take that for granted. It’s my responsibility to teach my kids the importance of this event,” Carlos said.
As for what this holiday can do for our community as a whole, Carlos and Argelia agree it can be a starting point to strengthen relations.
“I think the Latino community doesn’t put enough effort into understanding the white community, and vice versa,” Carlos said. “Building bridges is what we need to do.” ￼
