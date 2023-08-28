The Ketchum City Council and Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will take their first crack at drafting updates to the city’s comprehensive plan, a document from 2014 that outlines the goals and vision of the city and is supposed to guide policy decisions.
The city decided last year to rewrite the plan considering how much town has changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the corresponding population growth in Ketchum and Blaine County.
The meeting plan is as follows: introductions for 15 minutes, beginning at 4, followed by an hour-long preliminary audit of the 2014 plan. From there, the group will discuss their preliminary public engagement strategy until 5:50 before discussing the next steps for the final ten minutes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In