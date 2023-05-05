History will be made at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum this August, when, for the first time in the Valley—and perhaps the world—funds will be raised using a combination of sheepherding memorabilia and pop art.
The event is the Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s farm-to-table fundraiser to be held Aug. 3. The dinner supports one of the West’s most revered heritage celebrations.
“We’re really hoping this event is a success and it becomes an annual event,” said Laura Musbach Drake, executive director of the Festival, of the dinner. “I think I’m most excited because this is something different for us, gathering people together to have a wonderful time, with their generosity benefitting the festival.”
The event will be a combination of a dinner and auction—both silent and live—with a full bar serving custom cocktails. Auction items will include sheepherding memorabilia and art, as well as a mystery box that will be raffled off at the end of the night. Attendees can expect a smattering of interesting pop art, sheep themed works and a fair number of pieces from local talent.
VIP tickets, which include a gift, special seating, premium wine, access to a special section, went on sale April 15 and cost $200. General admission tickets, which include the dinner and bar access, go on sale May 15 and cost $125. Both tickets will also receive a take home gift. Only 200 total seats are available.
The festival budget this year is the largest it has ever been. Musbach Drake said that the festival is proud to offer its flagship events—the sheep parade and craft vendors fair—free to the public. The parade regularly draws 10,000 people, all packed in tightly downtown to watch the chosen flock run through Ketchum.
As for the menu? Lamb, of course. The menu—for now—calls for preparing the chops in a coco chile rub and a brandy apricot glaze. This will be paired with a starch and vegetable, as well as a spring mix salad. For dessert, amaretto cupcakes and brownies will be served.
“We’re very proud of our events that take place in October, but they’re much more organic and a lot of them take place outdoors,” Musbach Drake said. “They’re really about celebrating the history and culture of sheep herding and ranching in Idaho and in the West. That’s our mission. And those events accomplish that in October, but this event is very different.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In