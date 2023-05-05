Sheep Parade

The highlight of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival is the sheep parade down Main Street in Ketchum.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

History will be made at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum this August, when, for the first time in the Valley—and perhaps the world—funds will be raised using a combination of sheepherding memorabilia and pop art.

The event is the Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s farm-to-table fundraiser to be held Aug. 3. The dinner supports one of the West’s most revered heritage celebrations.

“We’re really hoping this event is a success and it becomes an annual event,” said Laura Musbach Drake, executive director of the Festival, of the dinner. “I think I’m most excited because this is something different for us, gathering people together to have a wonderful time, with their generosity benefitting the festival.”

aguckes@mtexpress.com

