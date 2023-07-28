KURA downtown lot (copy)

The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency is studying options for developing the public parking lot on Washington Avenue between First and Second streets, which it owns.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Due to rising interest rates and construction costs, there is currently a $3 million to $4 million shortfall that needs to be addressed with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency’s First and Washington redevelopment project, KURA Executive Director Suzanne Frick said at a board meeting Monday.

“We are looking at options with the development team on how to bridge that gap,” Frick said.

The KURA is aiming to develop the half-block site in central Ketchum—currently used as a city parking lot—as a mixed-use project consisting mainly of affordable housing.



