Due to rising interest rates and construction costs, there is currently a $3 million to $4 million shortfall that needs to be addressed with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency’s First and Washington redevelopment project, KURA Executive Director Suzanne Frick said at a board meeting Monday.
“We are looking at options with the development team on how to bridge that gap,” Frick said.
The KURA is aiming to develop the half-block site in central Ketchum—currently used as a city parking lot—as a mixed-use project consisting mainly of affordable housing.
Frick added that she should be able to present a few options at the next KURA meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Commissioner Gary Lipton asked if there are any details available now. Frick responded that she doesn’t have enough “specificity” to discuss it publicly.
Lipton then added that he thinks the KURA ought to draft a memorandum of understanding that asks the City Council to contribute up to $1.5 million in funds for the project.
“We’re next [in the city’s priority after Bluebird Village]. I don’t want to be shoved back because the city comes up with another project,” he said. “I would like to get commitment from the [City Council]. They have been sitting on their hands.”
KURA commissioners Jim Slanetz and Amanda Breen also serve on the City Council, and they defended their work there.
Breen said that other members of the City Council, specifically Courtney Hamilton and Michael David, want to see more details of the project before committing money in the budget.
Lipton said that he thinks it is only fair for the KURA to apply a heightened level of scrutiny to projects presented to them by the city.
“I want a written commitment [for funding],” he said.
Slanetz said he is supportive of helping to fund the project, in theory.
Commissioner Tyler Davis-Jeffers said that there are still a lot of details to be ironed out.
“But I hear that urgency in your voice,” he said to Lipton.
Frick said that the city will continue to work with the development team to eliminate the funding gap. She suggested that instead of drafting an MOU, commissioners should table any decision on what to ask the city for until the next meeting, when funding avenues are more clearly defined. All of the commissioners, including Lipton, approved the suggestion. ￼
She led the building of Bluebord for the city. It went millions over budget. Now she’s doing it for the Washington lot. And now that one is already millions over her original estimate. When will people figure out that this is how thw Coty operates? They lowball the numbers, get it approved, and then the price goes up. There is a pattern of getting things approved in this way. Is it so we don’t know the true costs until it’s too late? I tried a records request for n Bluebord with the city to get how this works. You know what I got? Nothing. The city never tracked the budget on Bluebird until after they approved it. That is what passes for transparency in Ketchum.
............`.creative` financing?
