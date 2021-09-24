Late last week the Ketchum Fire Department moved into the city’s new fire station on Saddle Road, a goal of various city officials and administrations for some two decades.
The 14,500-square-foot structure near the YMCA was financed by an $11.5 million bond passed by voters in 2019.
The old East Avenue station—a converted car dealership on the back side of City Hall—was deemed largely inadequate for the department’s needs.
“We are extremely excited to be opening the new Ketchum Fire Station,” Chief Bill McLaughlin said in a statement. “The Ketchum Fire Department places a very high priority on public safety services, and this new station helps to ensure that we are ready to serve the community as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
On Thursday, Assistant Chief Seth Martin called the new building the “operational heart of north county fire and emergency medical services,” housing firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. That includes the four apparatus seen in the photo above, from left to right: Engine 101, a combination wildland and structure fire engine manufactured in 2021; Truck 1, which responds to fires and car accidents; Engine 1, for structure fires; and Ambulance 21, which services Ketchum, Sun Valley and north Blaine County up to Smiley Creek.
The city plans to move its administrative, planning and Police Department operations into a new city hall later this year.
Meanwhile, firefighters will “place the finishing touches” on equipping the new station before unveiling the facility with a public ribbon cutting and open house sometime in the future, Martin said.
A beautiful monument to the incompetence of the Ketchum City leadership. A very nice fire station, in the wrong location. It would have been perfect for community housing. But, given they were dead set on this location for a fire house, and given how vocal the fire chief has been about housing for his volunteer firefighters, why didn't he fight to put a third floor on the station with housing for firefighters? The City zoning permits up to 52' in the industrial park if there is community housing in the building. The whole thing is pretty poor planning on the part of Ketchum.
