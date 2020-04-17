Ketchum’s local-option tax collection numbers for March, which show receipt collections for the month prior, saw a 14 percent increase compared to last year.
Room receipts saw an increase of 37 percent compared to the previous year, with $35,966 collected, an increase of over $9,000 from last year.
Condominium receipts had an increase of nearly 20 percent, with $27,188 collected in February, compared to $22,672 collected the same time last year.
Ketchum collected $31,280 in liquor receipts; a 7 percent increase compared to last year’s $29,072.
Building material receipts saw an increase of 65 percent, compared to last year. This February the city collected $20,588 compared to last year’s $12,430.
In total, the city collected $265,137 in local-option taxes in February. They include condo and room rentals and liquor-by-the-drink sales at a 3 percent tax rate, and retail items not including groceries taxed at 2 percent.
Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato said the city is working on new LOT projections based on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, though no additional information was available as of press time Thursday.
“When we approach the budget process, recommendations will be presented to the council,” Enourato said Monday.
