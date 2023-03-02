200 N. Leadville Ave

A rendering of the proposed building at 200 N. Leadville Ave.

 Courtesy of the city of Ketchum

The developers behind a mixed-use building a block from Main Street have completed the city’s review process and are set to begin planning for construction, as the Planning and Zoning Commission advanced the project at 200 N. Leadville Ave. past final design review by a slim 3-2 margin on Tuesday.

Commissioners Neil Morrow, Brenda Moczygemba and Susan Passovoy voted in favor of the project, while Commissioners Spencer Cordovano and Tim Carter voted “nay.”

“We can argue all day long about what the benefit of these condominiums are going to be to the town, but, in regards to the current code language, the applicant has responded to what’s allowable in a nice fashion,” Moczygemba said.

200 N Leadville

A rendering of the north wall without vegetation present.
208-corner 2.jpg

A rendering of the north wall with vegetation present.

