21-03-31 Solstice@.JPG

The developer of a proposed block-long, 59,000-square-foot mixed-use building on Main Street in downtown Ketchum has rescinded its appeal to the City Council for approval and is revising the project design, Ketchum city officials stated. Utah-based Solstice Development had sought approval of a set of applications to construct a four-story, 48-foot-tall residential and commercial structure on four lots between Fourth and Fifth streets, shown in the rendering above. The project—on the east side of Main Street, in a block including so-called “Hot Dog Hill” and the former location of Formula Sports—included 17 housing units, four ground-level retail units and a common area. The Planning & Zoning Commission denied approval of the project in February. In addition, Ketchum city officials stated, the Formula Sports site has been sold. “The applicant is revising the project design and plans to conduct community outreach before a new application is filed,” stated an email from Lisa Enourato, the city’s public affairs and administrative services manager.

