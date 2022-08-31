Bluebird Village Rendering

The Bluebird Village community-housing project in downtown Ketchum includes 51 rental units that will be leased to local workers who would be subject to income requirements and employment verification.

 Graphic courtesy of GMD Development

Construction of the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing project planned for downtown Ketchum is scheduled to start this week, the lead developer of the project said Monday.

Greg Dunfield, head of Seattle-based GMD Development, said the development team has picked up its building permit issued by the city and has given notice to the builder—Ketchum-based Conrad Brothers Construction—to proceed with the project.

“It took a lot of work from all parties to get to this point, but Bluebird Village is now under construction,” Dunfield said in an email.

