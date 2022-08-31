Construction of the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing project planned for downtown Ketchum is scheduled to start this week, the lead developer of the project said Monday.
Greg Dunfield, head of Seattle-based GMD Development, said the development team has picked up its building permit issued by the city and has given notice to the builder—Ketchum-based Conrad Brothers Construction—to proceed with the project.
“It took a lot of work from all parties to get to this point, but Bluebird Village is now under construction,” Dunfield said in an email.
The developer had projected that construction would start in late spring or early summer but encountered delays in finalizing financing underwriting, finalizing construction insurance and getting the building permit.
In starting the project this week, Bluebird Village is on track for completion by the second quarter of 2024, Dunfield said.
The project has been in the development process since 2018. It went through a long approval process conducted by the city, which is providing the .6-acre site at 480 East Ave. to accommodate the development. The city is also providing $3.3 million for the project, which has had far-reaching support from Mayor Neil Bradshaw.
The building that occupied the primary lot on the site for decades—the former headquarters of Ketchum City Hall, the Fire Department and Police Department—was demolished in the spring. The city had previously moved all of its operations to new locations.
In the Bluebird Village project, GMD Development is working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to develop two four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet. The two buildings are designed to include a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. The deed-restricted residential units will be built on three floors over ground floors that include offices, two commercial spaces, 45 parking stalls and 84 bicycle spaces.
With oversight, the project is planned to implement a “local preference policy” that targets local workers at a variety of income levels in the workforce, based on the area median income at the time. The pay range targeted in the project planning includes workers making from $8 per hour to $32 per hour.
The city had initially committed $1.4 million to the project. The City Council approved an additional $1.9 million from city coffers earlier this year.
Project costs increased by some $3.8 million from August 2020 to February 2022, largely because of inflation and supply-chain issues, Dunfield said in the spring, with the costs of building materials and labor increasing sharply. The estimated total project costs went from approximately $21.9 million to $25.7 million, he said. ￼
