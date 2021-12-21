16-03-02 Ketchum City Hall 2 Roland.jpg

The Ketchum City Hall building on East Avenue served as a car dealership in the 1970s.

 Express file photo

Ketchum City Council members on Monday unanimously approved a contract with Bellevue-based Elite Restoration to demolish the former City Hall building at 480 East Ave. The approximately $201,000 contract includes all aspects of the work, including asbestos removal. Earlier Monday, the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency board voted to allocate the funding for the project to the city. City officials said the project will likely be completed in the spring, when the weather and conditions are more favorable. Last month, the City Council voted to approve a 75-year land lease for the 0.6-acre site to accommodate the 51-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing development. Express file photo

