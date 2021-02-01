The lead developer planning to build a community-housing project in downtown Ketchum has changed the date for an online event to gather public comment on the concept and design of the project.
GMD Development, in partnership with the Ketchum Community Development Corp., will conduct an online event via Zoom at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Go to the project website, www.bluebirdketchum.com, for the Zoom link and/or dial-in information.
GMD Development plans to release a design for the project on Saturday, Feb. 6, on its website.
The developer had planned to release a design on Jan. 30 and to hold the Zoom event on Feb. 5. Those dates no longer apply.
The development team has already held two Zoom meetings to gather public comment on the project. It is using the feedback to refine the applications it is preparing to submit to the city of Ketchum, said lead developer Greg Dunfield, of GMD Development.
The project calls for 56 units of workforce housing at 480 East Ave., the site of Ketchum City Hall. The city plans to move its operations to a new site on Fifth Street later this year. The development was awarded federal tax credits last year, enabling it to move forward with the city application and review process.
The city of Ketchum has developed an informational page about the project on its website, which can be viewed at https://www.ketchumidaho.org/planning-building/project/bluebird-village-project.
