The nonprofit Sun Valley Culinary Institute will host a prospective student open house on Friday, March 5, from noon to 7 p.m. and host a Cook-Off Competition for its scholarship awards on April 11.
During the open house at 211 N. Main St. in Ketchum, prospective students and parents will have the opportunity to learn more about the one-year professional culinary arts program, tour the facility and ask questions of the faculty and staff.
“It’s a great opportunity for to learn more about SVCI and a great way to engage in a written and practical competition,” said Executive Director Karl Uri.
The institute’s Recipe & Cook-Off Competition, which launched on Feb. 19, is open for all graduating Idaho high school seniors interested in a career in the culinary arts and an opportunity to attend the Sun Valley Culinary Institute in the fall.
Recipes must be an original main course developed by the entrant, yield four portions, be written clearly with detailed instructions and include a minimum of one locally sourced ingredient. The dishes must be prepared within 90 minutes and use as many fresh, unprocessed ingredients as possible.
Recipes, photos and completed entry forms must be emailed to Sun Valley Culinary Institute by 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15.
The top-four entries will then compete in a cook-off competition held at the institute on April 11. Each of the four finalists will receive a scholarship award.
The first-place award-winner will receive a $6,750 scholarship to the institute’s one-year professional program beginning this fall. Second place will receive a $4,500 scholarship. Third place will receive a $2,500 scholarship and fourth place will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
Entrants must submit a recipe, photo of the prepared dish and a signed entry form to the institute via email at info@sunvalleyculinary.org. For complete rules and entry form visit sunvalleyculinary.org.
