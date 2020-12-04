The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is accepting applications for the class of 2022, the Ketchum-based organization has announced.
Starting this week, applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. The class of 2022 will begin instruction at the institute on Sept. 27, 2021.
The Sun Valley Culinary Institute is located in the historic Lewis & Lemon building on Main Street in downtown Ketchum. Students will spend four months in instruction modules and eight months in paid externships across the Wood River Valley, the organization stated in a news release. The instruction modules consist of eight weeks of instruction, five days per week, six hours per day, with most of the time spent in the kitchen learning and developing skills.
“These classes will be delivered with a high level of intensity so as to mimic the pace of the industry and also maximize the student’s learning time,” the organization stated. “When students are not in class during the peak tourism seasons, they will complete two 16-week paid externships. During each externship, students will work at a partner restaurant in the Wood River Valley.”
Financial assistance is available. For more information, go to sunvalleyculinary.org/prospective-students.
