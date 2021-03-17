Ketchum City Council members on Monday started their review of plans to develop a new residential subdivision on the high-profile Warm Springs Ranch property—plans that are linked to the potential creation of a 64-acre public park.
The City Council is considering three applications by Sun Valley developer Bob Brennan to downzone and subdivide a 14-acre parcel on the north side of the 78-acre property northwest of downtown. If the subdivision project is approved, it would initiate a plan for the city to buy the remaining 64 acres of open space on the property from Brennan to be maintained as a public park and preserve. The purchase price is $9 million.
Ketchum Planning and Zoning commissioners voted unanimously last month to recommend approval of Brennan’s applications.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw announced at the outset of the meeting that the City Council would not make a decision about the project on Monday.
Brennan’s development plan calls for establishing 35 single-family home lots—reduced from 36—on 14 acres between Warm Springs Road to the north and Warm Springs Creek to the south. The Tourist zoning on the planned residential parcel would be downzoned to General Residential-Low Density zoning. The application includes plans for new roads, a 20-space parking lot for access to the planned 64-acre preserve, a public path to the preserve from Warm Springs Road and a new public bus stop on Warm Springs Road.
Brennan and the city have drafted a $9 million “option to purchase agreement” for the city to potentially acquire the 64 acres Brennan owns on the south side of the creek, a former golf course currently being used as a park popular among dog owners. The agreement stipulates that the area be maintained as a “passive park” and natural area.
The option to purchase the 64 acres from Brennan hinges on City Council approval of his plan to develop the 35 lots on the north side of the property. As part of the agreement, the city would be allowed six months from when a development agreement for the north side is recorded to execute and complete the option to buy the property. Based on a recommendation from the P&Z, the city has added language to the agreement that states the option period will be extended for six months if the city has raised $4.5 million in the first six months.
The city plans to raise the money to purchase the property through private donors and nonprofit organizations, including the Spur Community Foundation, which has offered to help complete the deal.
On Monday, two nonprofit environmental organizations indicated support for the plan to buy and protect the 64 acres of open space. Nick Miller, board secretary for the Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited, suggested that Warm Springs Creek and the surrounding area be restored to a natural state. Barry Bunshoft, board secretary for the Wood River Land Trust, urged the city to be “sensitive to the legitimate aspirations of prospective donors” and to be “flexible” in the fundraising process.
If the sale is not completed, the zoning of the remainder of the site would remain as Tourist and Recreational Use and Brennan would have the option to submit new applications to develop the seven parcels that make up the 64 acres. Brennan has said that developing the south-side acreage is not his preference and that he would give up tens of millions of dollars in potential profit if he sold it for $9 million.
“I’m not trying to make the last dime on this,” he told the council.
City Council members asked questions about trails, parking, traffic and bus access, before voting to continue their review of the project on April 5.
A point of clarification - Spur Community Foundation has talked to the City of Ketchum about playing a custodial role for donations to the project and being a voice for the interests of donors in the deal. Spur does not intend to be part of the team soliciting donations. - Sally Gillespie, Executive Director of Spur.
I would like to urge the Mayor and Mr. Brennan to reconsider the agreement and give the City more control over the land. Specifically, 5% of the land could be used for community housing. This is a perfect location for it, NOT in the retail core of downtown Ketchum, which will change the area forever. Warm Springs is a beautiful area with plenty of parking available, not the few parking spaces that Bluebird Village is proposing. If the City could grant permission for a few acres in Warm Springs, a more responsible community housing project could be built and better living conditions for its residents. Mr. Brennan, please consider this. Thank you.
A perfect place to put up a little community housing. At the meeting Mr Brennan said he had thought of that but the neighbors gave him too much grief. Ironically this neighborhood is where the Mayor rents! #NIMBY.
