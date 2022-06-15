A set of 12 apartments in the new mixed-use structure being built on the corner of First Avenue and Fourth Street will be set aside for deed-restricted housing for some of Blaine County’s most in-demand renters thanks to a vote by Ketchum City Council on Monday.
The rooms, which were planned as employee housing for the as-yet-to-be-constructed Harriman Hotel, are set to serve as deed restricted units until the hotel is built and employees move in.
Local developer Jack Bariteau owns both projects. The 12 units, which have 18 beds total, were included in the First and Fourth project to meet requirements for employee housing for the hotel. Because the First and Fourth project will be completed before the hotel, the involved parties needed to come to an agreement on the temporary use of the employee-specific rooms.
“It’s an unusual situation, because we thought we would have the hotel constructed,” Bariteau said.
City staff recommended that eight of the rooms go to income category four tenants, those with an income of 80-100% of the area median income, which comes out to $55,550 for a one-person household or $79,300 for a household of four. The remaining four rooms would go to category 5 tenants, those whose income is 100-120% of the AMI, which is $66,650 for a single-person household and $95,200, for a four-person household.
“Category four and five are the way to go,” said Councilmember Michael David. “Part of it is about setting a precedent. Also, the Housing Authority has stated that’s where the demand is for single people,” he said.
Bariteau had requested two rooms be reserved for category four, five units for category five, and five units for category six, which is 120-140% of AMI. Councilmembers unanimously agreed not to include any category six deed-restricted units, as there are already seven market rate residential units included in the project that will serve higher income levels.
Bariteau argued that the category six housing would help recoup some cost.
“We didn’t ever anticipate going for tax credit financing or any subsidies, so we’re subsidizing these on our own,” Bariteau said. He cited the high land cost in downtown Ketchum as a deterrent for future developers who might be inclined to build a high volume of community housing.
“Anyone attempting to do this in the future will find it’s impossible for them to do what I am doing today,” he said.
Councilmember Jim Slanetz argued that once the hotel is built, these deed-restricted units will no longer be of much benefit to the community.
“These 12 employee units are a good thing, but they completely benefit the developer,” Slanetz said. “[The rooms don’t] really solve much of the affordable housing problem in town. What it does is give a benefit to the hotel to negotiate their employees at a lower rate, which is all well and good, but it doesn’t increase the housing stock available to the general public.”
Slanetz expressed support for including income category three deed-restricted rooms as well, but that was not included in the City Council’s final decision.
“This is an interesting debate because it will play a role in other development happening right now, and it plays a role in the decisions developers will make in terms of either building [community housing] units or paying in-lieu fees,” Councilmember Courtney Hamilton said.
Developers are required to construct community housing on projects with a floor-to-area ratio above one, but they can circumvent that requirement by paying an in-lieu fee.
Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly cited demand as the drive for recommending income levels four and five.
“Sixty-one percent of Ketchum’s households are in category five or less,” she said.
This action comes on the heels of news that the long anticipated Harriman Hotel has secured funding from a new partner. This could signal an end in the near future to the 15-year process that has resulted in the “Ketchum Hole” at the entrance to the city and a $100 million tort claim against the city. As part of the agreement, the hotel would have to drop its claim and begin construction no later than May 1, 2023, or five months after the issuance of the building permit, whichever is later.
The building at First Avenue and Fourth Street is scheduled to be completed by November, which means temporary residents will have at least half a year before the hotel construction starts and longer before the hotel is scheduled to open. ￼
This is a strange way for a city council to address a housing shortage. Making the developer lose money is not a way to encourage developers to build affordable housing units.
Subsidized units for those at or above the median income? Everyone who ignored Category 3 should be ashamed of themselves.
We need a new regime led by Slanetz! Only he gets it... because he's the only one without that silver spoon from birth.
