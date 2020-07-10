Construction is underway for Ketchum’s bond-funded fire station, which will be located on Saddle Road, north of the Ketchum YMCA. The building is scheduled to be finished by September 2021.
The project passed the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission on Feb. 24 with some recommendations: providing the Y with a parking layout that accurately depicts the spaces guaranteed to the gym through a parking agreement with the city prior to groundbreaking; implementing safety standards from a final traffic study; and, adding at least two additional trees to the overall landscape design.
The Ketchum City Council did not take up any of the recommendations before unanimously approving the project unanimously on June 26.
The traffic study, which was contracted to the L.A.-based firm AECOM for $10,600 to assess the impacts that the proposed fire station might have on vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area resulted in five pages with two recommendations. First, it suggested to create a standard protocol for emergency response vehicles to head north on Saddle Road north to state Highway 75 when responding to calls. Second, it said the fire department should enact a policy requiring volunteer firefighters to follow speed limits when responding to the station for a call.
