Construction in Ketchum continued to boom in 2022

Ketchum Planning and Building Director Suzanne Frick described the building trends in Ketchum in June.
“When the pandemic hit, we saw an explosion of residential development, both construction of new units and remodeling of current ones,” Frick said. “Now, we’re seeing many of the vacant lots in the Community Core district of Ketchum becoming the subject of development interest for larger projects.”
Frick, who will transition to a new role with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency at the start of the new year, also said in June that the city was on pace to grant fewer total building permits this year than last, largely because many of the projects that have come to the city have been bigger, multi-story buildings, as opposed to single-family homes.
That prediction turned out to be true: The city issued 122 building permits in 2022, compared to 134 last year. These larger projects typically require more scrutiny, and have been where many city officials have focused their efforts.
This trend towards larger projects has played a part in the increase in property valuations in Ketchum. Even as the number of permits issued fell short of last year’s total, valuations were up. Valuations for 2021’s 134 projects totaled $98 million, while this year’s projects are valued at almost $112 million.
Some of the most notable projects in progress right now are the developments at First Avenue and Sun Valley Road (formerly Antique Alley), 460 Main St. (the old Formula Sports building) and Fourth and Main streets (a site locally referred to as “Hot Dog Hill”).
Plans for the First and Sun Valley Road project show a modern, three-story structure made mostly of brick and metal. The 11,000-square-foot building has one business unit on the ground floor and two each on the second and third. At its tallest, the proposed structure will be 48 feet and 11 inches. The front facade facing First Avenue is about 40 feet high.
The building is designed to house five local companies, all of which have already been selected. They are: Engel and Volkers Real Estate; Dianne and Bill Banta, who run multiple local businesses; KMV Builders, which is constructing the building; Jennifer Hoey Interior Design, which is designing the interior of the building; and Farmer Payne Architects, which designed the building itself.
The 460 Main St. project broke ground in the summer. The approximately 24,000-square-foot commercial and residential building will include two large retail spaces on the ground floor, four community-housing units and four market-rate residential units, as well as eight off-street parking spaces. Construction could be completed by mid-2023.
The Fourth and Main project is a 22,000-square-foot structure with three retail spaces, five market-rate residential units and private garages. That plan remains in process, according to Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. This week, Bradshaw said he did not know when it would next come before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Another major project that is pending is the Marriott-affiliated four-story hotel project first brought to the city by Utah-based PEG Companies in 2019, planned to go just south of the Limelight Hotel at the entrance to town. The 128,000-square-foot-plus structure will have 92 rooms. It is planned to be 72 feet at its highest point and 48 feet above River Street, and includes three below-grade floors comprising storage space, parking, and some guest rooms and employee housing. Plans also include a rooftop bar. The project went through the approval process twice, but amendments to the development agreement have yet to be approved. Those are still being negotiated between the applicant and staff, before review by the P&Z.
In October, much discussed changes to development rules finally became policy. After the City Council approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 1234, the interim regulations will be in effect for one year.
The ordinance has five main provisions: establishing minimum residential-density standards; limiting the ability to consolidate lots; prohibiting net loss of units; adding retail and office parking exemptions; and enacting various rules aimed at making sure designs “conform with the comprehensive plan,” according to Ketchum Senior Planner Morgan Landers. The fifth provision will allow the city to regulate minimum commercial square-footage amounts in mixed-use projects, the maximum size of individual residential units, limitations on exceeding parking minimums (except for public or community-housing parking), and ban below-grade community-housing units.
This process of writing the ordinance began at a joint work session in February among Ketchum’s City Council, the P&Z and the Urban Renewal Agency. From there, it involved numerous steps and meetings
Landers described the city’s approach moving forward.
“As far as what we’ll be collecting over the next year, some of it will just be tracking basic development trends—seeing if we have increases in applications, a decrease, what types of applications, as well as a number of conditional-use permits being applied for,” Landers said.
She added that the city will hold frequent discussions with the “development community”—builders and architects—in order to monitor the ordinance’s effects.
In early December, the city announced that Landers will take over the position of director of the Planning and Building Department from Frick. The change occurred Dec. 19. Landers painted a picture of her plans for the new year under her watch.
“[The zoning regulations] have not really changed much since they were originally adopted,” she said. “And so we’re looking at taking that project on hopefully sometime in the latter part of the year—that’s a big project. So that is [an] all-hands-on-deck type of project but is really going to be beneficial to the planning staff and the applicants.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In