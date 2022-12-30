Construction in Ketchum continued to boom in 2022

Ketchum issued 122 building permits in 2022, with projects worth almost $112 million in all.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Ketchum Planning and Building Director Suzanne Frick described the building trends in Ketchum in June.

“When the pandemic hit, we saw an explosion of residential development, both construction of new units and remodeling of current ones,” Frick said. “Now, we’re seeing many of the vacant lots in the Community Core district of Ketchum becoming the subject of development interest for larger projects.”

Frick, who will transition to a new role with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency at the start of the new year, also said in June that the city was on pace to grant fewer total building permits this year than last, largely because many of the projects that have come to the city have been bigger, multi-story buildings, as opposed to single-family homes.

