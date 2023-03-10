23-03-10 story poles 1.jpg

Story poles outside of the Perry’s site in advance of next week’s P&Z hearing.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Despite concerns of setting a precedent of reserving community housing units for higher levels of income, the Ketchum City Council advised the applicants of a mixed-use project at the site of the former Perry’s Restaurant building to primarily target workers who earn between 80-100% of the area median income in planning their community housing units.

“We have an immediate need for housing for all of these income categories…I think this is an opportunity to get a few units for the higher levels,” Councilman Michael David said. “This is a private project, and I think they should be able to [build how they want], to an extent.”

Council members Courtney Hamilton and Amanda Breen largely agreed, while Councilman Jim Slanetz said he is worried about the trend this might set. Slanetz asked David if he thinks this could cause development teams in the near future to target income levels above 80%-100% average median income, which is referred to as category four. The median annual income for a single-person category-four household is $55,550, or $79,300 for a household of four. Slanetz said he thought this project should fall in line with others in Ketchum’s pipeline, many of which target lower income categories. Seventy percent of Ketchum’s workers earn less than 80% of the area median income, according to the city.

