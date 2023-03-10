Despite concerns of setting a precedent of reserving community housing units for higher levels of income, the Ketchum City Council advised the applicants of a mixed-use project at the site of the former Perry’s Restaurant building to primarily target workers who earn between 80-100% of the area median income in planning their community housing units.
“We have an immediate need for housing for all of these income categories…I think this is an opportunity to get a few units for the higher levels,” Councilman Michael David said. “This is a private project, and I think they should be able to [build how they want], to an extent.”
Council members Courtney Hamilton and Amanda Breen largely agreed, while Councilman Jim Slanetz said he is worried about the trend this might set. Slanetz asked David if he thinks this could cause development teams in the near future to target income levels above 80%-100% average median income, which is referred to as category four. The median annual income for a single-person category-four household is $55,550, or $79,300 for a household of four. Slanetz said he thought this project should fall in line with others in Ketchum’s pipeline, many of which target lower income categories. Seventy percent of Ketchum’s workers earn less than 80% of the area median income, according to the city.
Applicant Broderick Smith, representing himself and his partner, former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, explained why he thought their proposal—two category four units, two category five units (100%-120% of area median income), two category six units (120%-140%) and one unit reserved for any local worker without an income cap (called category L)—was the right mix for Ketchum.
“If you look at the 60-plus units currently under construction or permit in town, 76% of them are category one through three, 24% of those are category four and none are category five. The median teacher salary [in Ketchum] is $85,000 and they don’t qualify for [a lot of the] community housing in town.”
Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly countered that claim, saying the Blaine County Housing Authority’s waiting list still has a number of applicants below income category four looking for housing.
Hamilton cast doubt on the validity of the median teacher income statistic cited by Smith.
“I don’t know any teachers that make that much,” she said. “There are probably teachers who have been here for decades who are bringing that average up, but the ones who need housing are the newer teachers, and they definitely don’t make $85,000 a year.”
The Blaine County School District did not respond to a request for information on median teacher salaries by press time Thursday.
In Ketchum, building applicants are required to provide a certain amount of community housing when applicants ask to go over the standard 1.0 floor area ratio. Community housing contributions must make up 20% of the additional space. Instead, the applicant can pay an in-lieu fee, which has a base of $450 per square foot.
The council was in agreement that targeting somewhere between an average of category four and five, which makes up 80%-120% average median income, is the right income level to target.
Overall, however, the council was explicitly appreciative of the applicants’ efforts to include a sizable amount of community housing.
“These guys, if it was purely [financial] they would [pay the in-lieu fee],” David said. “To have people come in with a cool looking project like this in an incredible location for workforce housing, we don’t want to discourage that.”
Smith said that supplying community housing was a goal of this project since the beginning.
“One of our project goals is not to pay the in-lieu fee, which almost all developers do,” he said. “The reason being we can deliver housing fast, and there is a need right now.”
“We appreciate that—we like having units,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
David said he is not concerned about the precedent this project might set—future councils will have the ability to prevent things from getting out of hand by scrutinizing each project on an individual basis, he said.
“Plus, developers are smarter than to come in here and ask for all category-six [units],” he said.
“I am a little worried about the slippery slope that this will create as far as categories that developers pursue in the future, but for this project I am leaning towards [an average] of category four,” Hamilton said.
Breen agreed. She said she would even consider an average of 4.5 or so.
Landers said that usually, developers would rather pay the in-lieu fee simply for convenience.
“Where we start to see developers pay the in-lieu fee is when they really just don’t have an interest in having a long term hold on a project,” she said.
Much of the debate came down to what to do with the proposed category L unit, which none of the council members supported.
“Ultimately, it comes down to one question: Would you like a 625-square-foot unit and make it deed restricted for category five or maybe six, or would you prefer [the in-lieu fee of] $281,000?” Bradshaw said.
Only Slanetz said he would prefer the in-lieu fee. Hamilton said she is sympathetic to his point of view.
“I’ve always understood Jim’s argument here. It’s valid that if you stockpile these funds with other funds, then you build projects like Bluebird Village, and once you have enough of those, you have a self-fulfilling income for future housing,” she said. “But, it’s an issue of timing—we don’t have any projects in the immediate timeline that could use $281,000 to deliver units, so I’d rather [ask for the units].”
David pointed out that the necessity of the in-lieu fee is subject to change soon. In May, voters in Ketchum—as well as Sun Valley and Hailey—will go to the polls to decide whether to change the “1% for Air” local-option tax to 0.5% for air, 0.5% for housing. The tax currently routed to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which distributes it to support tourism marketing and air travel to Friedman Memorial Airport.
“It used to be that we needed the in-lieu fee, because it was the only money we had to build affordable housing in this community,” David said. “It’s still kind of like that today, but come May, it might be a different animal.”
Project set for P&Z review next week
The Planning and Zoning Commission will take on the project for design review on March 14. Following that, the City Council will have to approve the floor-area ratio exceedance a final time. Landers said the planning and zoning commission does not have the power to make exceptions to community housing requirements—so, while the commissioners will discuss it and make recommendations, the final say belongs to the council.
David said that this project is one that the city should look towards encouraging in the future.
“This is a mixed income project—we have a lot of successful projects from back in the day like this,” he said. “I think there is a lot to be said for having different income categories in this private sector.
“If there was no demand for these higher income levels, then I would feel differently. But, I think we need to have a way to provide for this income category too, and a building like this, it seems to be the right place to do it.” ￼
