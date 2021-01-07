A developer planning to build community housing in downtown Ketchum is seeking public comment on the design of the project.
GMD Development, in partnership with the Ketchum Community Development Corp., will conduct a presentation online via Zoom at 5 p.m. today, Jan. 7, and at noon Tuesday, Jan. 12. Go to www.bluebirdketchum.com for the Zoom link and/or dial-in information.
The development plan and vision will be presented to participants, along with several potential exterior design options, and a request for participation in an online survey. Participants can also sign up to receive email notifications. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.
The project calls for 56 units of workforce housing at 480 East Ave., the site of Ketchum City Hall. The city plans to move its operations later this year. The development was recently awarded federal tax credits, enabling it to move forward with the city application and review process.
“Based on initial input from the community, the development team will more thoroughly develop the design,” a media release states.
The developer is planning another opportunity to provide input through an online event during the week of Jan. 25. Information about the development, an online events calendar and survey is available at www.bluebirdketchum.com.
Ketchum government, especially P&Z needs a LOT of help. There is a undeniable rush for approvals and a very minimal amount of public input and most of that input is disregarded, apparently w/out any actual consideration. Every effort is being made to minimize the opportunity for public comment on BV.
Presenting only one plan shows a complete failure to fairly consider the alternatives. The value of the location could be used to provide double or triple the amount of units elsewhere at far less impact to downtown. The idea that a "walkable" downtown location is going to eliminate the need for car ownership and promote all things "green" is laughable. It will represent another failed attempt at social engineering that will be an eyesore and inconvenience for business, their customers, and residents of the downtown area
Now we know. Please look at the the plans at bluebirdketchum.com. Everything you need to know is right there.
This is what we get for allowing 50 feet high buildings for public housing. With a rooftop party deck on top of it. Note that it’s called “Bluebird Village.” Because it is an actual village crammed on to a small lot, with retail in addition to its apartments. With almost no setback from the street. 56 units of housing. 40% are 2 and 3 bedrooms. Yet they only provide 34 parking spots for the 100+ potential cars they are going to introduce, permanently, to our downtown core at one of its most trafficked locations. This is a massive apartment building.
Why does it need to be built there? Nothing wrong with subsidized housing—in the right location. This is going to cost far more per unit than the city would be able to build on another location—this doesn’t seem to be about creating the most worker housing for the dollar. Why not?
No information is provided on the economics of this project—-none. Nothing about its full cost, its parking impact, its traffic impact, what the tax revenue to the city will be from the inhabitants of this village versus the costs of providing them town services—like spots at Hemingway school. No information is provided about income level restrictions for residents of this village. The only thing they want public input on is what the exterior looks like.
The “survey” presents this project as a done deal, with only the exterior to be decided, along with some amenities. Public comment is limited to zoom sessions carefully timed to make letters to the newspaper delayed by a week.
This is another shove it thought job from our Mayor that will forever change the nature of Ketchum—why don’t we taxpayers who are paying for this get a real say in it?
