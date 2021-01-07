Ketchum City Hall Sign
A developer planning to build community housing in downtown Ketchum is seeking public comment on the design of the project.

GMD Development, in partnership with the Ketchum Community Development Corp., will conduct a presentation online via Zoom at 5 p.m. today, Jan. 7, and at noon Tuesday, Jan. 12. Go to www.bluebirdketchum.com for the Zoom link and/or dial-in information.

The development plan and vision will be presented to participants, along with several potential exterior design options, and a request for participation in an online survey. Participants can also sign up to receive email notifications. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

The project calls for 56 units of workforce housing at 480 East Ave., the site of Ketchum City Hall. The city plans to move its operations later this year. The development was recently awarded federal tax credits, enabling it to move forward with the city application and review process.

“Based on initial input from the community, the development team will more thoroughly develop the design,” a media release states.

The developer is planning another opportunity to provide input through an online event during the week of Jan. 25. Information about the development, an online events calendar and survey is available at www.bluebirdketchum.com.

