A developer planning to build community housing in downtown Ketchum is seeking public comment on the concept and design of the project, dubbed Bluebird Village.
GMD Development, in partnership with the Ketchum Community Development Corp., will conduct an online event via Zoom at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Go to www.bluebirdketchum.com for the Zoom link and/or dial-in information.
The development team has already held two Zoom meetings to gather public comment on the project. It is using the feedback to refine the applications it is preparing to submit to the city of Ketchum, said lead developer Greg Dunfield, of GMD Development. GMD Development plans to release a design for the project Saturday, Jan. 30, on its website, www.bluebirdketchum.com.
The project calls for 56 units of workforce housing at 480 East Ave., the site of Ketchum City Hall. The city plans to move its operations later this year. The development was recently awarded federal tax credits, enabling it to move forward with the city application and review process.
Additional information can be found on the project website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In