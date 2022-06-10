In the effort to preserve and construct affordable housing in Blaine County, not a single room can go to waste. So, when Sarah Michael took over as chair of the Blaine County Housing Authority in January of this year, her first question was, “Why are only six of the 14 rooms at the Lift Tower Lodge being rented?”
“I asked the staff, and they said there was a sewer problem,” she said of the former motel at the southern entrance to downtown Ketchum. “So I went to the city of Ketchum, and said, ‘We have a sewer problem and an emergency housing problem. Would you help the Housing Authority?’”
Ketchum, which recently adopted a comprehensive Housing Action Plan, decided to provide $18,000 for improvements. The Housing Authority covered the rest of the renovations, which totaled about $33,000.
“I am thankful for the collaboration between the Housing Authority and our various housing partners in making more units at the Lift Tower Lodge available for our workforce,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “During this housing crisis, we measure success one roof at a time.”
In addition to fixing the sewer system, rooms were repainted and refurbished. Most importantly, however, a communal kitchen and a washer and dryer were added. Previously, residents had been limited to microwaves; hot plates are not allowed.
Carissa Connelly, housing strategist for the city of Ketchum, said that the work done to repair the site was extensive.
“Their sewage line was broken in many places. So our team worked with a plumber and an excavator to totally redo the line,” she said.
By the end of the next week or two, all 14 rooms at the Lodge will be filled, marking the first time since 2016 that the building has been full. Many of the new residents have been in an insecure housing situation up until now.
Susan Scovell, chair of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, volunteered to pitch in and is responsible for finding the plumber. Silvia Romero, the Housing Authority’s Bilingual Program Administrator, worked with some Hispanic members of the soon-to-be-demolished J&J Trailer Park, relocating them to the Lift Tower. John Lloyd, owner of Lloyd Construction, has handled the kitchen renovation. Recently closed Perry’s Restaurant donated a table and a number of chairs for the kitchen. The city of Ketchum provided bike racks for tenants to use and an electric mower to maintain the property. Blaine County-based Pioneer Laundry even donated a washer and dryer free of charge upon hearing about the project.
“They told me, ‘Normally we do a long term lease, but because you don’t know how long the Lift Tower Lodge will be there, and I want to help with your project, I will bring in a washer and dryer and maintain them free of charge.’ That was going to be a $2,000 expense,” Michael said.
As great as these renovations are, the Lift Tower Lodge, built in the 1950s, will likely need to be replaced soon, Michael said.
“We expect to operate the Lift Tower Lodge for emergency housing for two years, at which point it may be next in line for redevelopment for the long term,” she said.
While the building has plenty of history, it could be a much more efficient use of space. Connelly said that the new building would be deed restricted to ensure it did not become luxury housing.
The business operated as the Warren Hotel for many years before owners obtained an original lift tower and chair from Sun Valley’s Proctor Chairlift, installed in the 1930s, and decided to name the property after it. The tower and chair still sit outside the building today.
For now, the Lift Tower stands as it has for decades but with a renewed sense of purpose. A fresh coat of paint, a new kitchen and laundry room and a full slate of renters have given life to a beaten-down old building at the entrance to town. ￼
