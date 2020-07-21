A due process lawsuit against the City of Ketchum has expanded to include a second property along Fourth Street whose owner is claiming damages due to the sudden closure of the road by the Ketchum City Council last month.
The claimants include Bigwood Square LLC and 440 East Inc., which, according to the court document, own property along Fourth Street. The due process lawsuit, filed on July 15 in Blaine County’s Fifth District Court, asks the judge to give a declaratory judgement in favor of the claimants, ordering the city to reopen Fourth Street.
Ketchum did not notify area businesses prior to the closure, according to the filing. Both parties are seeking $500,000 in damages.
Ketchum city attorney Matthew Johnson told the Mountain Express on Monday that the city has received notice of tort claims regarding the Fourth Street closure and that those notices are still under review and legal evaluation.
The claim states that due to the closure of the two blocks between Walnut and Leadville Avenues, business has been disrupted and traffic congestion has increased in the area. The claimants state that the city failed to notify property owners in the area before making the decision on June 1 to create a pedestrian corridor by closing the street until Thanksgiving.
Ím not sure how many parking spots have been lost, but it cannot be that many relative to how many there are in the city core. Furthermore, for a community that professes its love of the outdoors and exercise, it seems rather precious to complain about having to walk an extra block to get to a shop or restaurant. As a both pedestrian and a driver, I have noticed more traffic in the North’South directions, but it is always manageable. And if I wanted to frequent one of the businesses that feels the need to file a law suit, I would happily park and walk to the establishment. Rarely if ever have I parked in front of any of these businesses, even with 4th Street open. This feels like someone wanting to find a scapegoat for a downturn in business: it’s not the city’s fault, it’s the pandemic’s.
It's absurd for the City to eliminate parking spots at the core of the commercial area. The crowding around holidays and tourist seasons makes the area impractical for shopping.
