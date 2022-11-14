The city of Ketchum will host an open house 4:30-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, to gather public input for a master plan for the Warm Springs Preserve.
Two months ago, the city council heard various ideas for the area from Superbloom, a landscape design firm from Denver, and Rio Applied Science and Engineering, a stream restoration company from Boise. The city is seeking more feedback before deciding which direction to take.
The city of Ketchum raised $9 million to purchase the land (at a cost of $8 million) and to finance a new irrigation system and upgrades ($1 million) earlier this year through more than 1,000 community donations. The 65-acre site was previously owned by Sun Valley developer Bob Brennan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In