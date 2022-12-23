22-06-10 Lift Tower Lodge 1.jpg (copy)

The Blaine County Housing Authority manages some 110 deed-restricted housing units, including 14 at the Lift Tower Lodge in Ketchum. The lodge reached full occupancy in August following a remodel that added a communal kitchen, laundry room, garden and barbecue area. In the next few years, the 1950’s-era building will be demolished and replaced.

 Express file photo

The city of Ketchum has formally requested that ownership of the Lift Tower Lodge be transferred to them from the Blaine County Housing Authority in preparation for the soon-to-come development of that property and adjacent piece of land currently owned by Sun Valley Resort.

The Lift Tower Lodge is currently being used as transitional housing, with 14 rooms and a communal kitchen and laundry area. It was the subject of extensive revitalization earlier this year. Not long ago, only 6 of the 14 rooms were habitable. A Mountain Express article in June chronicled that effort.

Despite the renovations, the Housing Authority never expected the Lift Tower Lodge to operate in its current form forever.

