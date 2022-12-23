The city of Ketchum has formally requested that ownership of the Lift Tower Lodge be transferred to them from the Blaine County Housing Authority in preparation for the soon-to-come development of that property and adjacent piece of land currently owned by Sun Valley Resort.
The Lift Tower Lodge is currently being used as transitional housing, with 14 rooms and a communal kitchen and laundry area. It was the subject of extensive revitalization earlier this year. Not long ago, only 6 of the 14 rooms were habitable. A Mountain Express article in June chronicled that effort.
Despite the renovations, the Housing Authority never expected the Lift Tower Lodge to operate in its current form forever.
“We expect to operate the Lift Tower Lodge for emergency housing for two years, at which point it may be next in line for redevelopment for the long term,” BCHA Chair Sarah Michael said at the time.
City filings on the deal says that they are in the early stages of viewing RFPs for the Lift Tower Lodge site, as well as the adjacent lots that will be transferred from Sun Valley Company.
The city’s packet also shed some light on the finances of the lodge. The 14 rooms rent for $650 a month. With an estimated 93% occupancy rate and the cost of the caretaker rent, total annual revenue at the lodge should approach $110,000. Expenses total $65,000, leaving the city with an annual balance of about $45,000 from the building.
The city plans to pursue deed restrictions on the new units, according to both Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly and Mayor Neil Bradshaw. Deed restrictions allow only people with certain income levels to apply for the units, they said. ￼aguckes@mtexpress.com
