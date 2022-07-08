The city of Ketchum and developer Jack Bariteau agreed this week to remove an opt-out clause from a recently approved settlement agreement between the two parties.
The clause would have allowed the developers of the Harriman Hotel to opt out of the deal if the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency did not agree to pay some $1 million in infrastructure costs. The two parties mutually waived a condition that the obligations of the city and Harriman Hotel to the agreement is conditioned upon the KURA entering into an “owner participation agreement” with the project owner.
The eliminated clause previously required the KURA to provide more than $1 million to the hotel’s developers for infrastructure repairs at an off-site location, or the developers could pull out of the deal.
With the elimination of the clause, the KURA is not faced with considering the funding under the possibility of the hotel developer and project owner opting out of the settlement agreement, which was put in place to allow the long-stalled project on Main Street to proceed.
“In this case, [Harriman Hotel financial backer] Andy Blank has said that if the KURA funds do not come through this time, he will ‘step up his financing’ to cover that part of the project. That’s why [the developers] are OK with waiving this condition,” City Attorney Matthew Johnson said. ￼
