The Harriman Hotel project at the entrance to downtown Ketchum has done enough to maintain its building permit, according to city staff.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Harriman Hotel project, a perennially stalled construction project in Ketchum, has received another validated building permit after demonstrating the level of progress instructed by Ketchum’s planning and building director last month.

Project developer Jack Bariteau has received a green light from the city after showing “significant progress” on his development at the corner of Main Street and River Street in Ketchum, according to Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick.

The project faced a deadline of Aug. 31 to show enough work to maintain building permit validation. The work done in the last three weeks consisted of two elevator substructures, excavation, building forms, installation of rebar for two-foot-wide walls and approximately 60 yards of concrete poured for the walls of the structure, Frick said.

“Jim Lynch, with the Department of Building and Safety, has determined recent work done at the Harriman Hotel meets the threshold for continuous work and keeps the building permit active,” Frick wrote in an email to the Mountain Express this week.

The push to see development progress came after a missed site inspection that needed to occur by June 1. The site inspections never took place, Frick said; instead, she and Lynch reviewed information previously provided by the developer’s contractor that showed soil testing completed in February.

Excavation of the proposed hotel began in 2016. Since then, construction has continued to stall and the site has remained little more than a pit, although the estimated completion date remains December 2021.

