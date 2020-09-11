The Harriman Hotel project, a perennially stalled construction project in Ketchum, has received another validated building permit after demonstrating the level of progress instructed by Ketchum’s planning and building director last month.
Project developer Jack Bariteau has received a green light from the city after showing “significant progress” on his development at the corner of Main Street and River Street in Ketchum, according to Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick.
The project faced a deadline of Aug. 31 to show enough work to maintain building permit validation. The work done in the last three weeks consisted of two elevator substructures, excavation, building forms, installation of rebar for two-foot-wide walls and approximately 60 yards of concrete poured for the walls of the structure, Frick said.
“Jim Lynch, with the Department of Building and Safety, has determined recent work done at the Harriman Hotel meets the threshold for continuous work and keeps the building permit active,” Frick wrote in an email to the Mountain Express this week.
The push to see development progress came after a missed site inspection that needed to occur by June 1. The site inspections never took place, Frick said; instead, she and Lynch reviewed information previously provided by the developer’s contractor that showed soil testing completed in February.
Excavation of the proposed hotel began in 2016. Since then, construction has continued to stall and the site has remained little more than a pit, although the estimated completion date remains December 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
At this rate, the project should finish by 212. It’s amazing you people in Ketchum allow this money pit to continue. When will sanity be restored and the hole filled with something more productive? Even a dump would be progress!
I know for a fact that this project will not be close to be completed until 2023, if it takes off at all. This move is a ploy
I agree with each of the statements that have been posted and hope that you will join the effort to RECALL BRADSHAW. I can be contacted at 415-608-9149. I am a full time Ketchum resident and want to help make a difference for our town. Gwen Raney
This "project" was started over a decade ago and it is still only a glorified hole in the ground what a disgrace
The city government is at best impotent, and at worst corrupt. Maybe the Mayor should spend less time bumping elbows with developers at the Valley Club and more time listening to the real people of this town! Anyone who is still friends with Bariteau should reevaluate their choice in friends...run him out of town!!!
I fully agree with your description of Ketchum City governance and encourage you to support the RECALL of NEIL BRADSAHAW and then perhaps we can move forward. Gwen Raney 415-608-9149
Wow, this guy owns the Mayor. What is really going on here ? Sad state this town is in with our current leaders. Pretty pathetic. Hopefully our new mayor will have a spine and care about the town. Ketchum needs to clean house now !
He poured some concrete four days before the deadline.
Vote out every Ketchum council member and get rid of Bradshaw.
What a disgrace!!!!!!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In