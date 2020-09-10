The Harriman Hotel project, a perennially stalled construction project in Ketchum, has received another validated building permit after demonstrating the level of progress instructed by Ketchum’s planning and building director last month.
Project developer Jack Bariteau has received a green light from the city after showing “significant progress” on his development at the corner of Main Street and River Street in Ketchum, according to Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick.
The project faced a deadline of Aug. 31 to show enough work to maintain building permit validation. The work done in the last three weeks consisted of two elevator substructures, excavation, building forms, installation of rebar for two-foot-wide walls and approximately 60 yards of concrete poured for the walls of the structure, Frick said.
“Jim Lynch, with the Department of Building and Safety, has determined recent work done at the Harriman Hotel meets the threshold for continuous work and keeps the building permit active,” Frick wrote in an email to the Mountain Express this week.
The push to see development progress came after a missed site inspection that needed to occur by June 1. The site inspection never took place, Frick said; instead, she and Lynch reviewed information previously provided by the developer’s contractor that showed soil testing completed in February.
Excavation of the proposed hotel began in 2016. Since then, construction has continued to stall and the site has remained little more than a pit, although the estimated completion date remains December 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
More than a decade in the making and it still remains really nothing more than a hole in the ground, Jack you should be ashamed
Hilarious. Just goes to show how easily mayor idiot takes it. Ketchum, you are chumps to have a mayor this bad. Well, unless you are on board as a developer.and see a vision of how to destroy another mountain town. Parasites !
This is par for the course with the current Mayor. Now we get this hole in the ground until the next deadline. How the town could let a developer embark on a project like this without being fully financed is just irresponsible. And they have done it again! The Marriott across the street doesn’t have its financing lined up either, yet the mayor pushes for its approval. When will we learn?
Once you have ridden this dead horse so far off the cliff, what else can you do? Bury the Mayor, City (Silly) Council and P&Z in this hole and then back fill it quickly.
Mmmpphh (suppressed laugh)! It will make some nice 'affordable housing' if Harris is elected and wrecks the economy. Tents only, though, as it won't be far enough along for anything else by winter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In