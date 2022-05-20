Cities begin work to rebuild Sun Valley Road

Contractors for the cities of Sun Valley and Ketchum have started projects to rebuild Sun Valley Road and add improvements for pedestrian and bicycle circulation.
Crews this week started removing asphalt from the section of road between the city of Sun Valley’s Festival Meadow and the four-way intersection with Dollar and Saddle roads. In Ketchum, crews started work on improvements to intersections and crosswalks.
The two cities are collaborating on a combined project to rebuild the road from Main Street in Ketchum to a point near the entrance to the Sun Valley Gun Club, some 3.6 miles to the northeast.
The city of Sun Valley has estimated that work on its section of the road should be completed by late June or early July. Motorists will likely encounter delays when work is being done but at least one lane of travel will be kept open at all times, a city report states.
Ketchum is paying to have crews rebuild the road from Main Street to its city limits. It is also having crews add enhanced, wheelchair-accessible pedestrian corners and crossings at intersections, and construct a new bicycle path connection from the Sun Valley Road-Spruce Avenue intersection to Fourth Street.
The cities took ownership of the section of road—which the Idaho Transportation Department called the Highway 75 Spur—from the state last year. The transaction called for the state to give the two cities money to improve and potentially maintain the road, which has been in poor condition, with ruts and potholes in areas. Ketchum received $864,600 from the state for the project and Sun Valley received approximately $3.3 million.
After taking ownership last year, Ketchum discovered that its section of the road was failing to the point that it needs a full rebuild, which costs substantially more than just resurfacing the road over the existing substructure. To pay for its bill, Ketchum plans to use the money it received from the state, an approximately $376,000 contribution toward the pedestrian and path improvements from the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, and the balance from its coffer of local-option-tax dollars.
Ketchum has projected that the pedestrian improvements should be completed by early July. The road construction is scheduled to be completed by Labor Day weekend.
Ketchum officials are developing a traffic-control plan for the busy road, one of the main thoroughfares through downtown.
