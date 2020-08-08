Crews will be chip-sealing around two miles of Warm Springs Road and several residential streets in Ketchum starting this weekend.
The pavement surface treatment work will run from Saturday, Aug. 8 to Tuesday, Aug. 11.
“This is a big project. I encourage everyone to be a little patient and understanding as we go through this much-needed maintenance,” Mayor Neil Bradshaw said during a Monday council meeting.
The city is asking residents and business owners on affected roads to turn off sprinklers prior to the pavement surface treatment, as wet roads render the process ineffective. Any vehicles or equipment parked on the street or right-of-way also need to be removed prior to the treatment.
“Vehicles that are not removed will be towed,” the city stated in a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
Saturday, Aug. 8
- Alpine Lane: Fifth to Ninth Street
- Sixth Street: Main to Spruce Street
- Spur Lane (Dead end not included)
- Walnut (Ninth) Avenue: Fourth to Main Street
Sunday, Aug. 9
- Warm Springs Road: Exhibition Blvd. to Gates Road
- Stirrup Lane
Monday, Aug. 10
- Blue Grouse Lane
- Graduate Drive
- Latigo Lane
- Northwood Way (Residential)
- Sawtooth Lane
- Valleywood Drive
Tuesday, Aug. 11
- Clubhouse Drive
- Spur Lane, second coat
- Stoneridge Road
- Walnut (Ninth) Ave: Main Street to top of hill, second coat
