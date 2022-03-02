New professional jobs are being created in Ketchum, Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith told the Ketchum City Council in a presentation last week.
The nonprofit business organization is working with a company to establish an operation that has the potential to create 30 or more jobs in Ketchum over the next six years, Griffith said. The company—which is not being named—could take advantage of Idaho's tax-reimbursement incentive, a state program that provides tax credits to businesses in specific sectors that expand or establish a new operation in Idaho.
In his report to the council, Griffith said the relocation of the marketing agency Revelry Group to Ketchum has created 10 jobs so far.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton asked Griffith what is “the value of bringing new business to town when current businesses have staffing and housing issues?”
Griffith said the new jobs are not in struggling industries such as hospitality or food service, so they should not have an effect on those types of businesses.
Sun Valley Economic Development will be publishing a dashboard with economic figures on a quarterly basis, Griffith said. The report used to be published annually.
The Sun Valley Culinary Institute—which SVED worked to establish in Ketchum—is growing and performing well, Griffith said. Many students are assisting at understaffed kitchens around town, he said, and the Idaho Workforce Development Council has approved a $150,000 donation to the institute for the calendar year.
Griffith issues performance reports to the city because the city gives money to the organization under a contract for services. The city allocated $10,000 to SVED this fiscal year.
The organization is working to attract businesses, develop jobs, promote workforce housing and pursue other initiatives, Griffith said.
“SVED will continue to look for opportunities within [federal funding] to better support local businesses and nonprofits as they come out of the COVID doldrum,” he said.
He's just B.S.ing that his job.
> Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton asked Griffith what is “the value of bringing new business to town when current businesses have staffing and housing issues?”
This is a terrible take that's protectionist at best and anti-labor at worst. Most residents are employees, not business owners.
If a new business comes in and compensates its employees better than current businesses, then it deserves those workers more than the businesses that pay less. More competition for labor means higher wages, better conditions, and more benefits for workers. For the vast majority of residents (who actually work) this is a win. If the new business can't pay enough to attract employees, it will fail.
More employers competing for labor is better for the vast majority of people who actually work here.
If they hire locally, When Hailey built the Rodeo Arena the work was slated to go to locals, and the contractors were, but few of the actual workers were.
