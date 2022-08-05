The city of Ketchum has been left unable to find a contractor to construct new sidewalks on Warm Springs Road due to high demand for private projects, said City Administrator Jade Riley.

Riley reported that the city released a bid package last spring for a project to add sidewalks to sections of Warm Springs Road and Seventh Street, among other places, but has been unable to find a company that is able to take on the project.

“We encouraged a couple contractors to put a bid in, but in the end we had no respondents for the package. We extended it for a couple more weeks to hopefully allow someone else to enter, but still got no takers,” Riley said. “Under state law, we were then allowed to just directly engage contractors, so we had some one-on-one conversations, but in the end, everybody was just too busy and was not able to bid on the project.”

