The city of Ketchum has been left unable to find a contractor to construct new sidewalks on Warm Springs Road due to high demand for private projects, said City Administrator Jade Riley.
Riley reported that the city released a bid package last spring for a project to add sidewalks to sections of Warm Springs Road and Seventh Street, among other places, but has been unable to find a company that is able to take on the project.
“We encouraged a couple contractors to put a bid in, but in the end we had no respondents for the package. We extended it for a couple more weeks to hopefully allow someone else to enter, but still got no takers,” Riley said. “Under state law, we were then allowed to just directly engage contractors, so we had some one-on-one conversations, but in the end, everybody was just too busy and was not able to bid on the project.”
Riley said this is the first time in his memory the city has received no bids on a request for proposal related to construction, although it has happened before for more niche projects like water line replacements.
Nonetheless, this issue is not unique to Ketchum.
“In talking to other cities, people are getting a low amount of bidders just because everyone is so busy with other projects.”
Another issue, which has impacted projects like the bulb-out style sidewalks on Sun Valley Road, is the supply of concrete.
“Concrete in essence was being rationed from the plants, which was one of the main reasons we worked slower than we wanted to on the bulb-outs. The delivery schedule took much longer than we anticipated,” Riley said.
The sidewalk project will likely be delayed until after the upcoming winter, when the city will be able to “go out and find a bidder, once things have hopefully cooled down a bit,” Riley said.
This project is still a priority within the city’s capital improvement plan, Riley said, and the city will take some actions in the interim. For one, “no parking” signs will be added to a portion of Seventh Street to make the area more pedestrian friendly. Also, the city will perform maintenance and repair to the pedestrian sections in this area to ensure they are ADA compliant.
The path projects aim to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment downtown, which is standing goal of the city’s current administration. ￼
Nice to see the City finally impacted, personally, by their continued enabling of the strip mining of the valley by rich people building mega homes and penthouse blocks
