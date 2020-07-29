Ketchum will begin its budgetary process for Fiscal Year 2021 on Wednesday afternoon amid caution and concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on revenue streams.
The city’s proposed $33.6 million budget eliminates funding for Visit Sun Valley, the marketing arm of the city, and downsizes the city’s police force by cutting one officer position. The draft can be viewed on the city’s website at ketchumidaho.org.
The bond voters passed in November to fund the Ketchum Fire Station on Saddle Road inflates the overall numbers in the 2021 plan. Aside from that, though, cuts have been made in nearly every department and employee raises have been suspended to contend with revenues curtailed by COVID-19.
“In 2021, we will focus on our core deli-
verables of public safety, infrastructure, and responsible stewardship of our land and resources,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw stated in a budget message included at the beginning of the budget packet.
The budget cuts all funding for Visit Sun Valley, something the organization’s Executive Director Scott Fortner first heard when asked for comment in an interview with the Idaho Mountain Express on Monday.
“I would prefer to get some communication from the city as notice and as to the council’s process going forward outside of [Wednesday’s] special meeting before commenting,” Fortner said in an email to the Mountain Express on Monday night.
The 2021 budget also cuts funding for Mountain Rides by 25 percent, and a includes five percent reduction in contractual services with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, which will eliminate one officer position in the Ketchum Police Department.
In terms of revenue, the city expects a 34 percent decrease, roughly $850,000, in revenue from the city’s local option tax, or LOT. The city also anticipates decreased revenue from building permits and construction fees.
According to Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato, that decrease is on par with what the city has seen so far this year through the pandemic.
“Based on what we’re experiencing this year with a 35 percent decline in LOT revenue, we are projecting a similar decline for the next fiscal year because there is no reason to believe that conditions will be different,” Enourato said.
The Council will meet today at 4 p.m. to discuss the initial draft budget proposal. Beginning in August the public will be invited to comment before the budget is ultimately passed by the end of August or beginning of September. The 2021 fiscal year will begin on Oct. 1.
