Ketchum Council members got an update on the city’s bond-funded fire station Monday afternoon. The council expects to make final approvals of the project during a special meeting June 23—one day before Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw expects construction to break ground on June 24.
Fencing will go up around the project in the next couple of weeks to create a construction zone and also include information for the public on the project. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021.
Bradshaw said the city was also considering installing cameras around the construction site that community members could log into to live-stream a glimpse of the project’s progress over the next year in order to “enhance communications” with the public.
The station’s design review application was approved the Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission with three recommendations from commissioners in February.
The City Council will have the ultimate say on whether the P&Z’s recommendations are implemented into the project. Those include that the YMCA receive and agree to an accurate depiction of a parking layout prior to final approval of the fire station, that safety standards be implemented from the final traffic study and that at least two trees be added to the overall landscape design around the fire station.
Bradshaw said the council may or may not take up those recommendations.
The $11.5 million bond for the fire station was passed in November by Ketchum voters and is on track to fund replacement of the city’s current fire station, which has failed safety inspections for almost 20 years. The new station will be built on Saddle Road, across the street from the Big Wood Church.
And has the project been awarded to a local contractor using a local work force???
wow Mayor Bradshaw, you finally get to take credit for something In a horrible location . Way to listen to the people !
