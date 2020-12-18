A lawsuit against Ketchum is hanging on by a thread—but still within the court system to be decided by a judge next year—after a series of memorandums dismissed several counts levied at the city.
In 2019, Ketchum resident Roy Bracken sued the city—including several of its prior and current employees and elected officials—after being denied an application to build a gas station along Main Street, across from the Knob Hill Inn. However, a judge has determined that Bracken failed to exhaust administrative appeals through the city and the state before filing the court case, leading to the dismissal of three counts in the lawsuit. The suit initially contained eight counts, but expanded 10 counts following an amended complaint. Eight counts have been dismissed and two continue moving forward.
Bracken was denied his gas station project by the city in 2016 and 2017. His complaint names the city of Ketchum, then-City Administrator Suzanne Frick, former Mayor Nina Jonas and former Planning Director Micah Austin as defendants, alleging that the city and its staff acted “illegally and punitively during the permitting process for this gas station project,” the Express reported at the time. Frick is now the Planning Director for the city.
After his application was rejected in 2016, Bracken attempted to resubmit a new application in April 2017 and again in June 2017. But, before the permitting process on the revised plan could be completed, Ketchum City Council approved an ordinance banning gas stations on Main Street, which Bracken’s lawsuit calls “illegal spot zoning.”
The lawsuit will now carry on into 2021. The case is scheduled for a pretrial conference in February and a jury trial scheduled for April, if it is not resolved before then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In