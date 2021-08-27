Two elements of the applications for the proposed Bluebird Village workforce-housing project are headed to the Ketchum City Council for final review.
In a primarily procedural action on Tuesday, the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission approved the “findings of fact and conclusions of law” related to its unanimous approval of the design-review application for the project on Aug. 10. The P&Z on Aug. 10 also unanimously approved a conditional-use permit to allow the project’s property management office to be on the ground floor.
In two votes Tuesday, P&Z commissioners essentially reaffirmed their decisions and signed off on a variety of details, including findings that the 51-unit rental-housing development meets city code.
In the high-profile project, Seattle-based GMD Development is working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to develop two four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet at 480 East Ave. The site currently includes Ketchum City Hall and the headquarters of the Ketchum Fire Department and Police Department, all of which are slated to be moved this fall.
The two buildings—with maximum heights of approximately 51 feet and 49 feet—would include a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. The deed-restricted residential units would be built on three floors over ground floors that include offices, commercial spaces, 46 parking spaces and 133 bicycle spaces.
The project takes advantage of development bonuses in city code for buildings that are 100% community housing, including a density bonus and a provision that it is eligible to reach a height of 52 feet.
On Aug. 10, the P&Z also approved an amendment to the zoning code that would change a mandatory 10-foot structural setback on the fourth floor of projects that are 100% community housing to an average setback of 10 feet. The Bluebird Village project is currently based on approval of the code change.
Next, the City Council will review the height bonus for the project and the proposed code change.
If the P&Z approval is appealed, the City Council will be asked to review the applications for design review and the conditional-use permit.
