The proposed Bluebird Village workforce-housing development in downtown Ketchum cleared a major hurdle Tuesday and is one step closer to having full permission from the city to proceed to construction.
In a five-hour meeting that featured passionate testimony from supporters and detractors, the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the design-review application for the 51-unit rental-housing project. The 5-0 vote was recorded with 21 conditions of approval.
While the P&Z was charged primarily with determining if the project complies with city code, the decision was made amid a backdrop of a severe housing crisis in Ketchum and the Wood River Valley.
“One thing that’s unavoidable about this project is that it’s big,” Commissioner Tim Carter said, noting that it would be “a big change” in a congested area of downtown that has a variety of development.
“The problem that it’s meant to address is also big,” he added.
The P&Z also unanimously approved a conditional-use permit to allow the project’s property management office to be on the ground floor.
In the high-profile, controversial project, Seattle-based GMD Development is working in partnership with the nonprofit Ketchum Community Development Corp. to construct two four-story buildings totaling approximately 68,000 square feet at 480 East Ave., the current site of Ketchum City Hall and the headquarters of the Ketchum Fire Department and Police Department. The approximately 0.6-acre site sits on two lots.
The existing building would be demolished, and the land would be leased for the project for up to 99 years. The city is scheduled to move the Fire Department, Police Department and administration out of the City Hall site this year. Land-use restrictions would mandate that Bluebird Village be maintained as affordable housing for at least 40 years.
The two buildings—with maximum heights of approximately 51 feet and 49 feet—would include a combination of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from about 460 to 1,100 square feet. The deed-restricted residential units would be built on three floors over ground floors that include offices, commercial spaces, 46 parking spaces and 133 bicycle spaces. The buildings would be connected by an enclosed, elevated walkway over the city alley dividing the block.
The project takes advantage of development bonuses in city code for buildings that are 100% community housing, including a density bonus and a provision that it is eligible to reach a height of 52 feet.
Plans call for 26 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units, five studios and three three-bedroom units. With oversight, the project would implement a “local preference policy” that targets workers at a variety of income levels in the workforce, based on the area median income at the time.
Amenities for residents include decks, storage lockers, a small fitness center and a rooftop community area.
In a staff report to the P&Z, Senior Planner Abby Rivin recommended approval of the permits.
“The Bluebird Village project balances two key community objectives—preserving downtown’s vibrancy and increasing Ketchum’s supply of affordable housing units,” the report states. “This development is consistent with the community’s vision and goals for downtown as detailed in the 2014 Comprehensive Plan.”
On Tuesday, Rivin told the P&Z that the city has received 292 comments in favor of the project since February and 112 opposing it.
Lead developer Greg Dunfield said the project has gone through several iterations to respond to comments and critique from the public, city planners and a previous workshop with the P&Z.
“I think the outcome is a balanced building, a balanced design and a balanced development program that’s worth the sacrifice to have this incorporated into the fabric of downtown Ketchum,” he said.
Numerous citizens commented on the proposed project, with some in support and some in strong opposition.
People in opposition to Bluebird Village have criticized the project’s size, design and potential impacts on parking and neighbors. Supporters have often cited a critical need for workforce housing, an ongoing issue that has escalated this year with widespread worker shortages in Ketchum and other Wood River Valley cities.
Ketchum resident Susan Martin told the P&Z that the review process has lacked transparency and the project has long been a “fait accompli” at City Hall.
“This massive apartment complex is being crammed into a 0.6-acre parcel without any regard for the consent of the adjacent neighbors or the taxpaying residents of this town,” she said.
Sue Dumke, an adjacent property owner, urged the P&Z to preserve the historical character of the town.
“Where do you find an historic town where somebody’s put in a 51-unit, low-income housing project right in the middle?” she asked.
Ketchum resident Perry Boyle, a vocal critic of Bluebird Village, said the staff report on the project is akin to a “selling memo.” He criticized the size of the buildings.
“It’s a 10-pound bag of manure in a 2-pound bag,” he said. “It’s just too big for the site.”
Some speakers voiced approval for the project as a piece of a solution to the region’s housing crisis and staff shortages at businesses.
Ketchum resident and business operator Jake Peters said he is “a huge fan” of the project. He noted that he is bringing people to Ketchum to work in $100,000-plus jobs but those workers are having difficulty affording housing.
“What’s the alternative? Sprawl?” he asked. “If people are going to come to town, they’ve got to live somewhere. … Height and density in the city core is exactly what I want. Because the alternative is eating into my mountain-bike trails, or the Nordic trails or the backcountry.”
Former Mayor Ed Simon also urged approval.
“We are beyond the tipping point for housing in Ketchum,” he said. “This project is not perfect. It has its faults. But, at this time, we need to go forward with the Bluebird project, because housing is of critical importance.”
P&Z Commissioner Carter said he wants the public to understand that he and the rest of the panel take “the problem of housing seriously, and the potential impact of a project like this on our town seriously.”
He noted that there are risks in approving the project and risks in denying it, but the housing problem must be addressed.
“We can’t just stay in the same place,” he said. “We have to look at new solutions.”
P&Z Chairman Neil Morrow said citizens and government for decades have generally agreed that density should go in the core of town, and development codes reflect that approach.
“We spent 20 years saying, ‘Let’s put density in the core. Let’s put density in the core.’” he said. “And the first big project we get to put in the core, everyone’s like, ‘We don’t want density in the core. There are better places for it.’”
The P&Z also approved an amendment to the zoning code that would change a mandatory 10-foot structural setback on the fourth floor of projects that are 100% community housing to an average setback of 10 feet. The Bluebird Village project is currently based on approval of the code change, which must also be approved by the City Council.
The P&Z will review and decide whether to approve the findings of fact and conditions of the decisions when it convenes Tuesday, Aug. 24.
If the P&Z approval is appealed, the City Council will review the applications for design review and the conditional-use permit.
Whether or not there is an appeal, the City Council will review the height bonus of the project and the fourth-floor setbacks.
